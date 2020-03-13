Premier League set to be suspended today - danger of season being voided

Jurgen Klopp has every reason to look worried - Premier League set to be suspended.

THE PREMIER LEAGUE are due to meet at 10.30am today with a suspension of fixtures now inevitable following the news that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, and Chelsea player, Callum Hudson-Odei, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arsenal’s game against Brighton has already been postponed, its London Colney training centre closed, and the entire squad told to self-isolate.

The Premier League last night said: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.”

The long-term implications of this decision, combined with the suspension of the Italian and Spanish leagues, are huge.

The likeliest scenario is that Euro 2020 will quickly be renamed Euro 2021 when Uefa hold a crunch meeting on Tuesday to decide what their next move should be in this crisis. If they decide to postpone the Euros by a year, it will have huge implications for Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny, the current Ireland manager and the heir to the throne.

Kenny is due to inherit the senior job on August 1 this year with McCarthy’s contract due to expire once Ireland’s interest in the Euros ended. Now it may not end until 2021.

But leading clubs in England, Spain and Italy are pushing for a year-long delay in the Euros to allow this season’s league and Champions League programmes to be completed.

The alternative is just too grim for Liverpool fans to contemplate – the idea that the champions elect would be denied the trophy because this season comes to a premature end.

By far the best team in England this year, Liverpool are 25 points clear, chasing their first title since 1990. Depriving them of winning it would be an outrage yet some leading executives in rival clubs are already making the case that if there is a prolonged suspension of fixtures then the season should be ruled null and void.

Their argument is based around the fact that two clubs – Chelsea and Arsenal – have already gone into lockdown.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening,” a club statement said. “Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

“These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Last night the Premier League told all the clubs that the Arteta situation has altered their stance hugely. They had previously stated that any positive test for coronavirus among a first-team player would result in postponements.

Sunday’s Old Firm game is going ahead between Celtic and Rangers but a shutdown on fixtures is expected on Monday after the Scottish first minister ruled that public gatherings of more than 500 people should be suspended.

There is also the possibility that the remaining matches in the Champions League and Europa League be settled on a one-off basis instead of remaining two-legged fixtures.