This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League, Cheltenham to continue as UK delays sports ban

UK announcement follows a spate of sporting cancellations in Ireland and across Europe.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 7:17 PM
13 minutes ago 662 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5044502
UK sports to continue: "Scientific advice is this has little effect on the spread," says Johnson.
Image: PA
UK sports to continue:
UK sports to continue: "Scientific advice is this has little effect on the spread," says Johnson.
Image: PA

SPORTS IN BRITAIN — including this weekend’s slate of soccer fixtures and Friday’s final day of the Cheltenham Festival — are set to continue uninterrupted for now.

The UK government is considering banning sporting events but will not do so yet.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country is now moving into the next stage of its planning to combat the spread of coronavirus.

That could include cancelling large gatherings in the near future, although the main reason for doing that would be to ease the burden on public services.

Mr Johnson said at a press conference: “We are considering banning major public events like sporting fixtures.

“The scientific advice is this has little effect on the spread – but it does place a burden on other public services.”

Speaking alongside Johnson, Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, offered a further explanation of why stopping big events would not necessarily work.

He said: “On average, one person infects two or three others.

“You therefore have a very low probability of infecting a large number of people in a stadium and a rather higher probability of infecting people very close to you.

“And that means that most of the transmission actually tends to take place with friends and colleagues and those in close environments – and not in the big environments.”

Today’s UK announcement follows a spate of sporting cancellations across Europe, with all GAA, soccer and rugby in Ireland postponed until 29 March at earliest.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie