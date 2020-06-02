This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
English Premiership rugby clubs given green light to return to training

Clubs will have to satisfy a number of criteria to make the step.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 12:20 PM
Stage one protocols allow for individuals or small groups to train in the same facility, while adhering to social distancing rules at all times.
RUGBY CHIEFS IN England today gave provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to return to non-contact training following the coronavirus shutdown.

The English top-flight was suspended on 16 March but the intention is still to finish the season.

The Professional Game Board said clubs would need to provide a written declaration that a number of key criteria had been met.

Stage-one protocols allow for individuals or small groups to train in the same facility, while adhering to social-distancing rules.

PCB chairman Chris Booy said: “I can confirm that the Professional Game Board which incorporates representatives of the Rugby Football Union Premiership Rugby, Rugby Players’ Association and Championship clubs has given provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship Rugby clubs to move to Stage 1: Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance.

“The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start Stage 1 as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training.

“The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority, and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so.”

© – AFP, 2020 

