Nine injured in Enniskerry as celebrating GAA team fall from trailer

UP TO NINE people were injured in an incident in County Wicklow this evening after members of a celebrating GAA team fell from the trailer of an articulated lorry.

Gardaí in the village of Enniskerry confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which took place at approximately 6.30pm, and that the injuries suffered are not thought to be life-threatening.

Earlier on Saturday, Enniskerry GAA beat Avoca to win the Wicklow Junior B football championship.

“It’s understood up to nine people were injured and removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght and St Vincent’s Hospitals for treatment,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

In a statement posted to the club Facebook page, Enniskerry appealed to the public not to share videos of the incident.

“There is no critical or life threatening injuries after tonight’s accident nor was there any deaths,” they said.

“Some players have bad injuries but everyone will be fine.

“We’d appreciate if people could stop spreading false rumours and sharing videos.

“Thanks to all for your concern.”