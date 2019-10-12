This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nine injured in Enniskerry as celebrating GAA team fall from trailer

The injuries suffered are not thought to be life-threatening.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 10:03 PM
31 minutes ago 13,582 Views 17 Comments
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

UP TO NINE people were injured in an incident in County Wicklow this evening after members of a celebrating GAA team fell from the trailer of an articulated lorry.

Gardaí in the village of Enniskerry confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which took place at approximately 6.30pm, and that the injuries suffered are not thought to be life-threatening.

Earlier on Saturday, Enniskerry GAA beat Avoca to win the Wicklow Junior B football championship.

“It’s understood up to nine people were injured and removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght and St Vincent’s Hospitals for treatment,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

In a statement posted to the club Facebook page, Enniskerry appealed to the public not to share videos of the incident.

“There is no critical or life threatening injuries after tonight’s accident nor was there any deaths,” they said.

“Some players have bad injuries but everyone will be fine.

“We’d appreciate if people could stop spreading false rumours and sharing videos.

“Thanks to all for your concern.”

