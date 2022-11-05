Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rachael Blackmore steers Envoi Allen back to Grade One glory for De Bromhead

Envoi Allen took the feature race of the day at Down Royal.

ENVOI ALLEN BOUNCED back to his best to see off Kemboy in a thrilling renewal of the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Having just his second start over three miles, the Henry de Bromhead-trained eight-year-old was on something of a retrieval mission.

Despite winning a Grade One over two miles last Christmas, he made hard work of beating inferior rivals on that occasion and was put in his place on his last two outings behind Energumene at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, he took a while to warm to his task but arrived on the outside going well turning in.

It was going to be a battle to the line with Kemboy and Conflated still in contention, despite the favourite Galvin dropping tamely away

Conflated was the first to crack but Willie Mullins’ old stager Kemboy would not lie down, forcing Envoi Allen to pull out all the stops before the 7-2 shot eventually claimed the prize by a length and three-quarters.

The winner is now unbeaten in four outings at Down Royal.

Robbie Power, representing De Bromhead, said: “It was brilliant. We always thought stepping up in trip would suit him. He only ran once before over three miles and that was at the end of a season.

“He didn’t jump brilliant early on, he took a while to warm up to his jumping but, when Rachael wanted him later on, he was there for her.

“That opens up options for us now that he stays three miles. You’d have to think down that line (Gold Cup) anyway; he’s in the King George.

“We’ll get him home and see how he is after that and decide after that.”

He added: “He has maintained his unbeaten record around here. It was fantastic, Henry had him cherry ripe for today. He was in proper order.”

The Grade Two Eventsec Chase over 2m3f went to Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road in the hands of Jack Kennedy, driving determinedly late on to win by a short head from Delvino.

