Blow for Ireland as Enya Breen to miss rest of Six Nations

ENYA BREEN HAS been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign.

The Ireland centre sustained a knee injury during the opening round defeat to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and underwent a procedure today, which will keep the Munster player sidelined for the rest of the championship.

Ireland continue their campaign at home to France this weekend.

Backs Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron, who were part of the extended Six Nations squad, are also unavailable for selection through injury.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has added Anna McGann to his squad. McGann made her Test debut in the Six Nations defeat to Wales last year.

