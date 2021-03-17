BE PART OF THE TEAM

21-year-old Irish wing Barrett earns new contract with Top 14 club Pau

The former Ireland U19 wing scored his first Top 14 try in January.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 5:02 PM
21-YEAR-OLD Irish wing Eoghan Barrett has signed a new contract with Top 14 club Pau through until the summer of 2023.

The Cork man has played four times in the Top 14 this season, scoring one try.

Ex-Ireland U19 international Barrett first joined Pau’s academy in 2018 after finishing school at Christian Brothers College, Cork. He missed out on a place in the Munster academy at the time but was brought to France by then-Pau academy manager James Coughlan, who is now defence coach with Brive.

Barrett has been making progress behind the scenes with Pau and made his Challenge Cup debut before a first Top 14 cap this season. His first try in the French top flight came against Clermont in January.

While it’s understood that Munster showed some interest in Barrett in recent times, he has agreed a new deal with Pau. The contract will see him remain on academy terms for the 2021/22 campaign before advancing onto a senior contract the following season.

Crucially, Barrett will become a JIFF [joueur issu des filières de formation] player this summer having spent three years in the Pau academy. Top 14 rules mean that clubs are under ever-increasing pressure to have JIFF players in their matchday squads.

Having taken a road less travelled, Barrett will hope to continue his progress with Pau in the coming years.

