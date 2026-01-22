More Stories
Eoghan Jennings.
FreeTennis

Mayo teen Eoghan Jennings loses final qualifier in bid to play in Junior Australian Open

Westport player loses decisive third set against Odysseas Geladarais of Greece.
11.29am, 22 Jan 2026

THE CHANCE OF Eoghan Jennings to become the first Irish player to qualify for the Australian Boy’s singles main draw since Simon Carr in 2017 went awry in the early hours in Melbourne.  

The Mayo youngster lost to Odysseas Geladarais of Greece 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. 

Jennings’s week was looking promising after he beat Jan Sadzik of Poland in the qualifier semi-final. 

However, he got off to a slow start again, losing the first set as he had against Sadzik. While he clawed that back by claiming the second set, his Greek opponent found a run of form to settle the issue, 6-1. 

Jennings, ranked 133 in the ITF Juniors world ranking, performed well while up against Geladaris, who is at 77th. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie