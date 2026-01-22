Mayo teen Eoghan Jennings loses final qualifier in bid to play in Junior Australian Open

THE CHANCE OF Eoghan Jennings to become the first Irish player to qualify for the Australian Boy’s singles main draw since Simon Carr in 2017 went awry in the early hours in Melbourne.

The Mayo youngster lost to Odysseas Geladarais of Greece 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Jennings’s week was looking promising after he beat Jan Sadzik of Poland in the qualifier semi-final.

However, he got off to a slow start again, losing the first set as he had against Sadzik. While he clawed that back by claiming the second set, his Greek opponent found a run of form to settle the issue, 6-1.

Jennings, ranked 133 in the ITF Juniors world ranking, performed well while up against Geladaris, who is at 77th.