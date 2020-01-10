Eoin Doyle makes history with third consecutive Player of the Month award

EOIN DOYLE HAS been recognised for the remarkable goalscoring form he maintained for Swindon Town throughout December.

After scoring five goals in as many games, the Irish striker was this morning announced as the PFA League Two Player of the Month.

It’s a historic achievement for the 31-year-old Dubliner, who becomes the first player ever to land the award for three consecutive months.

Since he made a loan switch from Bradford City in August, Doyle’s goals have fired Swindon Town to the top of England’s fourth tier.

The former Sligo Rovers marksman scored 23 times in 22 appearances, while also equalling an English football record held by Jamie Vardy by netting in 11 successive games.

However, Swindon’s promotion hopes were dealt a major blow earlier this week when Bradford — who sit in fourth place in League Two — recalled Doyle from a loan spell that was initially due to last until the end of the season.

In winning the award, Doyle saw off competition from fellow Irishman and Bradford City player Anthony O’Connor, Crawley Town’s Glenn Morris, Harry Pell of Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra’s Daniel Powell and Brandon Thomas-Asante of Salford City.

