This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eoin Doyle makes history with third consecutive Player of the Month award

The prolific Irish striker has been selected as League Two’s top performer for the third month in a row.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Jan 2020, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 1,906 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4960447
Eoin Doyle (centre) scored 23 goals in 22 games during a loan spell at Swindon Town.
Image: Martin Rickett
Eoin Doyle (centre) scored 23 goals in 22 games during a loan spell at Swindon Town.
Eoin Doyle (centre) scored 23 goals in 22 games during a loan spell at Swindon Town.
Image: Martin Rickett

EOIN DOYLE HAS been recognised for the remarkable goalscoring form he maintained for Swindon Town throughout December.

After scoring five goals in as many games, the Irish striker was this morning announced as the PFA League Two Player of the Month.

It’s a historic achievement for the 31-year-old Dubliner, who becomes the first player ever to land the award for three consecutive months.

Since he made a loan switch from Bradford City in August, Doyle’s goals have fired Swindon Town to the top of England’s fourth tier.

The former Sligo Rovers marksman scored 23 times in 22 appearances, while also equalling an English football record held by Jamie Vardy by netting in 11 successive games.

However, Swindon’s promotion hopes were dealt a major blow earlier this week when Bradford — who sit in fourth place in League Two — recalled Doyle from a loan spell that was initially due to last until the end of the season.

In winning the award, Doyle saw off competition from fellow Irishman and Bradford City player Anthony O’Connor, Crawley Town’s Glenn Morris, Harry Pell of Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra’s Daniel Powell and Brandon Thomas-Asante of Salford City. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie