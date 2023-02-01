Five Irishmen nominated for EPCR Player of the Year award

FOUR LEINSTER PLAYERS and one from Munster have been named on the shortlist for the EPCR Player of the Year award following the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Josh van der Flier is in contention to win the award for the second year in a row, while his fellow Leinster back row Caelan Doris and centres Garry Ringrose and Jamie Osborne are also included among the 15 nominees.

Munster number eight Gavin Coombes is also nominated.

The shortlist will be narrowed down to five following the Champions Cup semi-finals, and players who don’t currently feature on it but who impress over the next three knockout rounds can still be considered for the award at a later date.

Like Leinster, South Africa’s Sharks have four nominees in the shape of Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi.

Toulouse are the next best-represented with three: Julien Marchand, Emmanuel Meafou and Antoine Dupont.

2023 EPCR Player of the Year nominees:

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Gavin Coombes (Munster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Eben Etzebeth (Sharks)

Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks)

Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)

Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Justin Topuric (Ospreys)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

