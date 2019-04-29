This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United defender Bailly out for remainder of the season after suffering ligament damage

The 25-year-old defender will also miss the Ivory Coast’s participation in the African Cup of Nations this summer.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Apr 2019, 5:50 PM
38 minutes ago 551 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4611420
Bailly is helped off the field by Man United's medical staff.
Image: Martin Rickett
Bailly is helped off the field by Man United's medical staff.
Bailly is helped off the field by Man United's medical staff.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Eric Bailly has been ruled out of Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign due to medial knee ligament damage, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Bailly started a first Premier League game for United since February in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea but was withdrawn in the 71st minute.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed after the match that the 25-year-old would not feature again for his club this season and the damage is severe enough to mean Bailly cannot take part in Ivory Coast’s matches in Egypt when the 2019 continental tournament begins in June.

Ibrahim Kamara’s side have been drawn alongside Morocco, South Africa and Namibia in Group D.

This year brings an historic edition of the AFCON, with the tournament expanded to 24 teams – up from 16 in previous editions — and with matches moved from January and February to the summer months.

The change means the tournament will no longer conflict with the middle part of European domestic seasons, in which clubs from across the leagues have traditionally been affected by the loss of players at key moments in the season.

Sunday’s game against Chelsea was likely United’s last chance to take some control in the race to finish in the Premier League top four, and Solskjaer’s team looked set to take charge when Juan Mata scored against his old team to give the hosts the lead.

But a catastrophic error from goalkeeper David de Gea, who failed to hold on to a long-range effort from Antonio Rudiger, gifted Marcus Alonso the chance to equalise for Chelsea and retain their place in the Champions League places.

United now need big favours from other teams if they are to reel in Chelsea and Tottenham, as well as leapfrog fifth-place Arsenal, and move into the top four during the season’s final weeks. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie