Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
IBF intercontinental title on the line as Eric Donovan's big night gets even bigger

Donovan takes on Zelfa Barrett on 14 August in ‘Matchroom Square Garden’.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 12:53 PM
15 minutes ago 372 Views No Comments
ERIC DONOVAN WILL fight for the IBF intercontinental title when he steps into the ring for the biggest night of his professional boxing career.

Kildare’s unbeaten Donovan (12-0, 7 KOs) faces Zelfa Barrett next Friday, 14 August, as part of the Fight Camp series being organised in promoter Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

Donovan, who is BUI Irish champion at featherweight, will step up to super-featherweight on the Sky Sports card against Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs).

And with the IBF’s intercontinental belt now up for grabs as well, victory would see him earn a place in the organisation’s rankings and open the door to the prospect of a future world title shot.

Ireland’s interest in the Fight Camp series got off to the best possible start on the first of the cards in ‘Matchroom Square Garden’ last Saturday night.

Belfast’s James Tennyson stopped Gavin Gwynne in the sixth round of their lightweight clash to claim the British title.

