'They will still have a stacked team' - Eric O'Sullivan warns of Leinster dangers

WITH HIS 29th birthday on Saturday, prop Eric O’Sullivan is by no means at a pensionable age for his position while it also helps that the Dublin native is now delivering again for his long-adopted province six years after debuting for Ulster.

It has not been the smoothest of paths for the one-time capped Ireland international, injuries, loss of form or just simply not being given huge amounts of gametime have all contributed to the loosehead prop’s lot in recent times though now the durable and mobile O’Sullivan is back in the frame again even if this has undoubtedly been helped by Steven Kitshoff’s early departure.

So far, this season, O’Sullivan has featured in five of Ulster’s six games, starting in three of them and he is in line to be involved for tomorrow evening’s home interprovincial with Leinster as the URC returns from a month’s break.

As for his form in this campaign, O’Sullivan cites his ability to have put in a full pre-season as being vital for him while also being a rarity.

“It has probably been one of the first pre-seasons for a long time that I have been fit and available for, I have had a couple of shoulder operations in previous years, so I missed pre-seasons,” explains the player who has over 100 caps for Ulster.

“I think actually getting a block of training was good for me and hopefully that keeps going.”

In terms of how the player – who is also scrum coach for Ulster Women – is benefiting from his pre-season for this campaign, O’Sullivan states: “I think as a prop you’re not dying on the pitch; you’re not gasping for air; you are actually able to look up and see what is happening as opposed to just trying to survive.

“I definitely think a full pre-season is good for everybody, you can work on your craft, you can get better at your skills but it’s just about getting fit.”

As for the return to URC action with unbeaten leaders Leinster coming to the Kingspan Stadium, he adds: “It doesn’t matter if their (Leinster’s) internationals are away, they will still have a stacked team, they still have quality individuals.

“We know what to expect going into the weekend but we’re looking forward (to it) with hopefully a spicy edge.

“Being from Dublin I don’t think that adds anything for me personally, I love it up here and here is home for me at the minute,” he adds of facing his native province after a dozen or so previous encounters with them.