Defending Munster champions Limerick hold off Waterford to pick up first win of 2025 series

Limerick 0-28

Waterford 0-22

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

DEFENDING MUNSTER CHAMPIONS Limerick picked up their first win of the 2025 provincial campaign in front of 12,101 spectators on a sunny Bank Holiday Saturday evening at Walsh Park.

Aaron Gillane finished as top scorer with nine points in a pillar to post victory. Shane O’Brien backed up his impressive opening day performance against Tipperary with four from play. Adam English, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey also shone for the team in green with three apiece. Mark Fitzgerald and Jamie Barron were best for a spirited Waterford side who came off a six day turnaround following their victory over All Ireland champions Clare.

Under John Kiely, the Treaty County have won all nine championship meetings with the Déise. Nine victories by a total of 80 points.

Diarmaid Byrnes struck the opener for the Shannonsiders after just 57 seconds.

The 2022 Hurler of the Year was replaced by Colin Coughlan in the 19th minute however. The number five received a yellow card for a pull across Kevin Mahony and committed two other fouls on Stephen Bennett and Mark Fitzgerald.

The slick Shannonsiders opened up a 7-2 lead by the eleventh minute. Adam English got back to back points as the away team dominated the middle third and the puckouts.

A couple of Stephen Bennett frees and a Jack Prendergast point cut the gap to two. Mark Fitzgerald then saw yellow for a flick on David Reidy on the quarter hour. Two Aaron Gillane frees and a Cian Lynch single from play restored Limerick’s five point advantage. On 21 minutes, O’Brien hit the inside of the post with Billy Nolan beaten. Waterford had another goal scare when Conor Prunty lost possession off a short puckout. Gillane couldn’t punish the error.

Tom Morrissey, who was responsible for three first half points, stretched the lead to 12-6. The Déise dug in and narrowed the gap to three approaching the break. Michael Kiely’s introduction beefed up the Waterford attack. Billy Nolan (free), Jamie Barron, Kevin Mahony and Bennett (free) were all on target. Bennett squandered two frees as the hosts finished the half on seven wides. In the last minute of the half, Dessie Hutchinson struck the post and Gillane made it 15-10 at the break.

Shane Bennett came on at half time for Waterford and wing back Mark Fitzgerald pointed within nine seconds of the restart. Gillane nailed a free at the other end but the hosts replied with a well worked move which was finished off by Kiely. The big Abbeyside-Ballinacourty man then won a close range free. Stephen Bennett went short to younger brother Shane but Mike Casey blocked down the shot at goal. Shane Bennett made amends by winning a free which Stephen fired over. A Bennett 65 left just two between them (0-16 to 0-14).

Gilliane dispatched another free for Limerick before English punished a Waterford short puckout then awry. Gillane and O’Brien pushed the margin out to six. Nolan belted over his second free of the evening in response.

Despite the best efforts of Mark Fitzgerald, who shot two second half points, the Déise couldn’t catch the team chasing seven Munsters in a row. On 55 minutes, Gearóid Hegarty chopped the sliotar into his hand John Troy style and landed a mighty long range score that lifted the Limerick fans. Nickie Quaid snuffed out a goal chance from Stephen Bennett with ten to play.

The introduction of Austin Gleeson couldn’t spark a Waterford comeback.

Limerick subs Aidan O’Connor and Cathal O’Neill sealed victory before O’Brien recorded his fourth from play.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-9 (6fs, 2 65s), Billy Nolan (2fs), Mark Fitzgerald, Jamie Barron 0-2 each, Jack Prendergast, Kevin Mahony, Dessie Hutchinson, Patrick Fitzgerald, Gavin Fives, Shane Bennett, Michael Kiely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-9 (6fs), Shane O’Brien 0-4, Adam English, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey 0-3 each, Diarmaid Byrnes, Barry Nash, Gearóid Hegarty, Colin Coughlan, Aidan O’Connor, Cathal O’Neill 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan

4. Iarlaith Daly, 3. Conor Prunty, 2. Ian Kenny

5. Mark Fitzgerald, 6. Tadhg De Burca, 7. Paddy Leavey

8. Darragh Lyons, 10. Jack Prendergast

11. Stephen Bennett, 13. Kevin Mahony, 9. Jamie Barron

14. Dessie Hutchinson, 15. Patrick Fitzgerald, 12. Patrick Curran

Subs

21. Michael Kiely for Curran (26)

20. Shane Bennett for Patrick Fitzgerald (HT)

17. Gavin Fives for Lyons (46)

26. Padraig Fitzgerald for Mahony (51)

22. Austin Gleeson for Barron (65)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Seán Finn, 3. Dan Morrissey, 4. Mike Casey

5. Diarmaid Byrnes, 6. Kyle Hayes, 7. Barry Nash

8. Adam English, 9. William O’Donoghue

12. Tom Morrissey, 11. Cian Lynch, 10. Gearóid Hegarty

15. David Reidy, 13. Aaron Gillane, 14. Shane O’Brien

Subs

17. Colin Coughlan for Byrnes (19)

25. Cathal O’Neill for O’Donoghue (49)

20. Aidan O’Connor for Tom Morrissey (60)

23. Darragh O’Donovan for English (66)

22. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh for O’Brien (70)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

