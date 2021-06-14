BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation

Denmark’s team doctor on Sunday confirmed the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest.

By AFP Monday 14 Jun 2021, 5:30 PM
19 minutes ago 312 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5466608
A fan of the Netherlands shows a banner supporting Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A fan of the Netherlands shows a banner supporting Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
A fan of the Netherlands shows a banner supporting Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE AGENT of Christian Eriksen says the Danish player is in “good spirits” but anxious to find out the cause of his cardiac arrest during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game in Copenhagen.

“We spoke this morning (Sunday). He was joking, and in good spirits, I found him well,” Martin Schoots told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

“We all want to find out what happened, him included. The doctors are conducting detailed tests, it’ll take time.”

Denmark’s team doctor on Sunday confirmed the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation,” doctor Morten Boesen told a press conference.

“How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation), so that’s quite fast,” Boesen added.

Schoots said Eriksen had been lifted by “all the love around him”.

“Messages have arrived from all over the world,” the player’s agent told the paper.

“And he was especially touched by those from Inter, not only from his teammates, but also the fans.”

He added: “Half the planet has been in touch with us, everyone is worried.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Now, he must simply rest. His wife and parents are with him.”

Schoots said the player would remain under observation in hospital until at least Tuesday.

“But in any event he wants to support his teammates against Belgium” in Denmark’s second Euro match on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Denmark Football Union reported Eriksen’s condition as “stable, good”.

“He’s still in the hospital, and there are examinations throughout the day. So there is no different status,” the spokesman added.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie