Haaland signs contract extension at Manchester City to 2034

ERLING HAALAND HAS signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract at Manchester City, the club have announced.

The striker’s existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club until the 2033-34 season.

A post on the club’s X account read: “Erling’s here to stay! We’re thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034.”

Haaland made an instant impact at City after signing for them in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund, firing 52 goals in all competitions to help the club win a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in his first season.

He scored a further 38 last season as City won a fourth consecutive league title.

“I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club,” Haaland said.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep (Guardiola), his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.”

Haaland’s extension is a major boost for City in a season where they have unexpectedly struggled on the pitch, with the club sitting sixth, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

It also appears to be a show of faith from the player at a time when the club is waiting to learn the outcome of a major disciplinary case.

City faced an independent commission hearing in the autumn of last year to examine more than 100 charges from the Premier League concerning alleged breaches of its financial rules, charges the club have always strenuously denied.

City’s outgoing director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract. The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.

“He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves.

“But in addition to his outstanding natural talent and ability, Erling’s dedication, professionalism, humility and desire to keep getting better sum up what we all strive to achieve at Manchester City.

“He is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team. If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club.

“Now he can focus on his game and continuing to play a huge part in helping us try to achieve even more success.”

The new deal opens up the possibility of Haaland chasing down the biggest landmark of all – Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals.

Haaland, 24, has 79 goals in 87 league games and 111 in 126 for City in all competitions.

The news about Haaland’s renewal comes on the same day the club are understood to have reached a verbal agreement to sign highly rated forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Egypt forward, who can operate across the frontline, has scored 20 times in 26 appearances for the German club in all competitions this season.

Fifteen of those goals have come in the Bundesliga, where he is only one strike behind the league’s top scorer, Harry Kane.