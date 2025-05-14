Advertisement
Wexford and Kilkenny will contest the senior decider on Saturday [file photo]. Ben Brady/INPHO
Skorts v Shorts

Leinster camogie finals set to go ahead as players plan to continue skort protest

It’s understood that the Kilkenny, Wexford, Carlow and Laois players will change into skorts for the game if asked.
10.55am, 14 May 2025

THE LEINSTER SENIOR and intermediate camogie finals are set to go ahead this weekend as the controversy surrounding skorts continues.

The 42 understands that the games will proceed at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday, and that all four teams – Kilkenny, Wexford, Laois and Carlow — will wear shorts but will change into skorts if instructed. The intermediate final between Laois and Carlow will begin at 2pm before Kilkenny and Wexford face off in the senior decider at 4.15.

It’s understood that players are happy to participate in the ongoing protest against skorts and make their views known to the public, but that they want their games to be played as well. 

The 42 has reached out to Leinster Camogie about this issue but was told they would not be making a comment.

The Camogie Association will host a Special Congress in Croke Park on 22 May where motions addressing the ongoing skorts issue will be considered. The decision follows a recent protest against skorts in which players attempted to wear shorts for matches.

The Dublin and Kilkenny teams were forced to change into skorts after appearing on the pitch in shorts for their Leinster senior semi-final on 3 May. The Munster senior final was subsequently cancelled by the provincial council after it emerged that the Cork and Waterford teams were planning to join the protest and wear shorts for the game at The Ragg.

Other teams have participated in the protest including the Offaly and Dublin minor teams who were also forced to change into skorts before their Leinster ‘A’ shield final. 

The Leinster Junior camogie final between Louth and Wicklow was postponed last weekend. The game was scheduled to take place at Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday but Louth Camogie confirmed via its Instagram page that the fixture had been “deferred due to the current rules of play” and would be rescheduled after Special Congress.

