Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 6 July 2022
Advertisement

Laois sharpshooter named Player of the Month for June

Erone Fitzpatrick has been in glittering form for the O’Moore county.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 6:48 PM
21 minutes ago 435 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5809885
Fitzpatrick of Laois is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June.
Fitzpatrick of Laois is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June.
Fitzpatrick of Laois is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June.

LAOIS SHARPSHOOTER ERONE Fitzpatrick has landed The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June 2022.  

The 21-year-old star has been in glittering form for the O’Moore county through their All-Ireland intermediate championship tilt to date.

Next up is a semi-final meeting with Clare on Sunday, with Wexford and Roscommon also doing battle for a place in the Croke Park showpiece.

Park-Ratheniska clubwoman Fitzpatrick has played a key role for Laois through their campaign to date, registering 4-9 in the last three outings. 2-5 of that came in June, first against Tyrone in the group stages and then Wicklow in the quarter-final.

She hit the Red Hand for 1-2; her magnificent solo goal gaining plenty of traction after a significant victory over the intermediate heavyweights:

Fitzpatrick is back to her brilliant best after a cruciate ligament knee injury in 2020, having already amassed some other memorable moments through her career to date.

She captained Scoil Chríost Rí to the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools A title in 2019, and was an O’Connor Cup winner with University of Limerick earlier this year.

Fitzpatrick — also in the running for the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for June, nominated alongside Cork’s Doireann O’Sullivan and Nicole Owens of Dublin — was presented with her award today by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park. 

While it’s semi-final weekend in the intermediate championship, the senior competition is down to the last eight.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Kerry and Armagh will go head-to-head in the first of the two clashes in Tullamore on Saturday, before All-Ireland champions Meath face Galway. Earlier in the day, it’s Dublin v Donegal and Cork v Mayo, while Monaghan and Waterford do battle in a relegation shoot-out.

The junior semi-finals — Antrim-Carlow and Fermanagh–Limerick — are also down for decision on Sunday.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie