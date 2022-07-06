Laois sharpshooter named Player of the Month for June

LAOIS SHARPSHOOTER ERONE Fitzpatrick has landed The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June 2022.
The 21-year-old star has been in glittering form for the O’Moore county through their All-Ireland intermediate championship tilt to date.
Next up is a semi-final meeting with Clare on Sunday, with Wexford and Roscommon also doing battle for a place in the Croke Park showpiece.
Park-Ratheniska clubwoman Fitzpatrick has played a key role for Laois through their campaign to date, registering 4-9 in the last three outings. 2-5 of that came in June, first against Tyrone in the group stages and then Wicklow in the quarter-final.
She hit the Red Hand for 1-2; her magnificent solo goal gaining plenty of traction after a significant victory over the intermediate heavyweights:
😯 Erone Fitzpatrick scored one of the goals of the season for @LaoisLadies against @TyroneLGFA today— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) June 12, 2022
This is incredible! 🏐
Both counties through to the quarter-finals of the @TG4TV All-Ireland IFC #ProperFan
Video: @JeromeQuinn pic.twitter.com/PsAoxv21oZ
Fitzpatrick is back to her brilliant best after a cruciate ligament knee injury in 2020, having already amassed some other memorable moments through her career to date.
She captained Scoil Chríost Rí to the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools A title in 2019, and was an O’Connor Cup winner with University of Limerick earlier this year.
Fitzpatrick — also in the running for the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for June, nominated alongside Cork’s Doireann O’Sullivan and Nicole Owens of Dublin — was presented with her award today by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park.
While it’s semi-final weekend in the intermediate championship, the senior competition is down to the last eight.
Kerry and Armagh will go head-to-head in the first of the two clashes in Tullamore on Saturday, before All-Ireland champions Meath face Galway. Earlier in the day, it’s Dublin v Donegal and Cork v Mayo, while Monaghan and Waterford do battle in a relegation shoot-out.
The junior semi-finals — Antrim-Carlow and Fermanagh–Limerick — are also down for decision on Sunday.
