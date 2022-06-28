Mouth-watering double-header in store as All-Ireland quarter-final fixture details confirmed

Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore, will play host to Kerry v Armagh and Meath v Galway on 9 July. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

TULLAMORE WILL PLAY host to a mouth-watering double-header, with fixture details confirmed for the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals.

Kerry and Armagh will go head-to-head in the first of the two clashes at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park on Saturday, 9 July, before All-Ireland champions Meath face Galway.

Throw-in times are 5pm and 7.15pm respectively, with both games set for live coverage on TG4.

Earlier in the day, Dublin and Donegal will get the quarter-final action underway in Carrick-on-Shannon [throw-in 2pm], with Cork and Mayo also doing battle at Ennis’ Cusack Park [throw-in 3pm].

The earlier two games will be live-streamed on the Sport TG4 Youtube channel.

Tickets for all four games are available here.

The semi-finals are due to follow on 16 July — Dublin/Donegal v Meath/Galway and Kerry/Armagh v Cork/Mayo — with the final slated in for the 31st.

It has also been confirmed today that the All-Ireland senior championship relegation play-off between Cavan and Westmeath will be played next Sunday, 3 July, at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, at 1pm.

Cavan-Westmeath and Monaghan-Waterford were originally set for Saturday the 9th. The losers of both ties drop to intermediate for 2023. In recent years, just one team was relegated.

Tipperary are the only senior team finished up for the year, having secured the safety spot in the only four-team group with a last-gasp win over the Breffni county on Saturday.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures

Sunday July 3

Relegation play-off

Cavan v Westmeath; Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1pm

Saturday July 9

Quarter-Finals

Dublin v Donegal; Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon; 2pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube

Meath v Galway; Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7.15pm – Live on TG4

Kerry v Armagh; Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 5pm – Live on TG4

Cork v Mayo; Cusack Park, Ennis, 3pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.