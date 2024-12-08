Third Ulster title for Errigal Ciaran as late McCartan winner downs Kilcoo

Errigal Ciaran 1-8

Kilcoo 0-10

PETER ÓG MCCARTAN has written his name into the Errigal Ciaran history books with two second half points with the hallmark of bravery, skill and execution.

In a game where not a single inch could be handed out and every possession was critical, the Tyrone champions sealed their third Ulster title deep into time added on when the flame-haired defender hoisted over a point to break Kilcoo hearts.

In the early stages it looked like the game might open up to provide a bit of a spectacle. Kilcoo opened the scoring in the second minute with a Eugene Branagan boomer from 45 metres.

Errigal replied on five minutes with a goal. Darragh Canavan had started the game stationed at wing forward, Kilcoo placing Ceilum Doherty there and hoping his athleticism might test his ability to work back.

But he moved inside momentarily and found himself in the company of Ryan McEvoy. A lot taller, and maybe not the same physical profile to be as good a match. When Ruairí Canavan wriggled into space he put his brother into a good position and when he went to pull the trigger he appeared to be impeded.

While it might have been given as a penalty, Darragh Canavan scooped the ball up high across the face of goal, where the towering Joe Oguz was there to give it a volleyball spike to the net.

Kilcoo retained parity through a free kick from goalkeeper Niall Kane and on the next kickout, the Kilcoo press spooked Errigal goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly who drilled it over the sideline. The move was completed by Miceál Rooney kicking over.

Two Tommy Canavan frees, along with Darragh Canavan from play was to close out the scoring for the Tyrone side, while Rooney with his second, Darryl Branagan and a Paul Devlin free left the sides level at the break, 1-3 to 0-6.

And on that signal, Errigal manager Enda McGinley approached referee Noel Mooney, with no doubt what was on his mind. Errigal had the ball in the back of the net on 24 minutes, Tiarnan Colhoun having smuggled it there after Odhran Robinson retrieved a Darragh Canavan shot that dropped short, but Mooney, after consultation with his umpires, ruled it out for a square ball.

Noel Mooney rules out an Errigal Ciaran goal. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Other elements might have played on both managers, however. Karl Lacey was surely wondering how his forward line had gathered up just one point, from a free. While for McGinley, the concession of 0-4 from play to the Kilcoo half back line said something about the run of things.

While Errigal regained the lead instantly in the second half with Darragh Canavan feeding corner-back Ciaran Quinn for a point, it was soon wiped out by another Paul Devlin free and Eugene Branagan’s second from play.

The game became ragged at this point with a number of flashpoints that referee Mooney couldn’t seem to control. One blatant dangerous punch on Ruairí Canavan went completely unpunished.

With such leeway, players will always test the parameters and on 45 minutes, Darryl Branagan was given a straight red for an elbow to the face of Odhran Robinson. A minute later, Peter Harte roared into the fame with a corkscrew point off that famous left foot.

But still, it wasn’t enough to grab a proper foothold in the game as Paul Devlin became the first Kilcoo forward to score from play. The sight of Conor Laverty then getting onto the field had the air of something inevitable that the Magpies were heading for their third Ulster title.

After an Anthony Morgan point, the sight of Darragh Canavan trailing Conor Laverty and going deep into the Errigal defence showed how they were being tactically smothered. Kilcoo can do that.

But all the tactical nous in the world doesn’t come with courage and, well, as they might say round those parts; balls.

As time was running out, McCartan took it upon himself to try a difficult shot on 54 minutes to level things. Even when they slid further behind to Morgan, it was McCartan that took on a shot, only to be shoved in the back by Callum Rogers, with Tommy Canavan converting with one minute to go.

Even after that, Eugene Branagan screwed a late effort wide and then Tommy Canavan replied in kind.

On an afternoon when Kilcoo held Ruairí and Darragh Canavan to a single point between them, it was McCartan who stood up with that final dramatic flourish.

Scorers for Errigal Ciaran: Tommy Canavan 0-3 (3f), Joe Oguz 1-0, Peter Óg McCartan 0-2 Ciaran Quinn, Peter Harte, Darragh Canavan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilcoo: Paul Devlin 0-3 (2f), Miceál Rooney, Eugene Branagan 0-2 each, Darryl Branagan, Anthony Morgan 0-1 each, Niall Kane 0-1 (f)

Errigal Ciaran

1. Darragh McAnenly

2. Cormac Quinn 3. Aidan McCrory 4. Ciaran Quinn

5. Peter Óg McCartan 6. Niall Kelly 7. Tiarnan Colhoun

8. Ben McDonnell 9. Joe Oguz

10. Thomas Canavan 11. Peter Harte 12. Ciaran McGinley

13. Ruairí Canavan 14. Darragh Canavan 15. Odhran Robinson

Subs:

22. Mark Kavanagh for Ciaran Quinn (46)

24. Padraig McGirr for Robinson (52)

27. Ronan McCrory for McGinley (60)

Kilcoo

1. Niall Kane

2. Niall Branagan 3. Ryan McEvoy 4. Callum Rogers

5. Miceál Rooney 6. Daryl Branagan 7. Eugene Branagan

8. Aaron Morgan 9. Ryan Johnston

19. Jack Devlin 11. Anthony Morgan 12. Shealan Johnston

13. Ceilum Doherty 14. Jerome Johnston 15. Paul Devlin

Subs:

23. Conor Laverty for Jack Devlin (49)

10. Christopher Rooney for Jerome Johnston (60)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)