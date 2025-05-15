Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband, buys stake in Chelsea women's team

REDDIT CO-FOUNDER ALEXIS Ohanian says that he has bought a stake in serial English women’s football champions Chelsea.

“I’ve bet big on women’s sports before and I’m doing it again,” Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, wrote on X alongside a news report saying he had bought a 10% stake thought to be worth about €24 million.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m joining Chelsea FCW as an investor and board member.

“I’m honoured for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favourite Barclays WSL team and much, much more.”

The 42-year-old entrepreneur, who married tennis legend Williams in 2017, was previously an investor in US women’s football club Angel City FC.

Ohanian has also invested in women’s athletics.

Chelsea have just won their sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title, becoming the first team to finish a 22-game campaign unbeaten.

They also won the League Cup and will aim to complete a domestic treble when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Ohanian wrote: “These players are rewriting the game. Undefeated season. Eyes on the treble.

“But this isn’t just about winning titles. It’s about finally matching their talent with the resources, visibility, and respect they deserve.

“I’ve been right about this before and I couldn’t be more excited.”

