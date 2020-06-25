This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Etihad Stadium given green light to host Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool

It was one of five matches that police had asked to be held at a neutral venue because of safety concerns.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 12:52 PM
37 minutes ago 617 Views No Comments
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is tackled by Burnley's Charlie Taylor during the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is tackled by Burnley's Charlie Taylor during the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/NMC Pool

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been given the green light to stage their Premier League fixture against Liverpool on 2 July at the Etihad Stadium.

Before the resumption of the top flight earlier this month, City-Liverpool was one of five matches that police asked to be held at a neutral venue because of safety concerns.

However, Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group met today and concluded there were “no objections” to the fixture taking place at City’s home ground.

The safety advisory group included representatives from the city council, Greater Manchester Police and the fire and rescue service, as well as those from supporters’ groups.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure for Manchester City Council, said: “The Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for the Etihad Stadium met this morning to review the upcoming fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned at 8.15pm, Thursday, 2 July.

“As with all other Premier League matches this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present.”

