IN THE ABSENCE of the European Championship that was scheduled for this summer, we’re testing your knowledge of previous tournaments instead.

We have already quizzed you on Euro 88, Euro 92 and Euro 96, so we now move on to the summer of 2000 when Belgium and the Netherlands shared the hosting duties.

Ireland missed out on a place at the tournament by losing in a play-off against which side? INPHO Turkey Belgium

Yugoslavia Can you remember which one of these youngsters wasn't included in the England squad for the tournament? PA Rio Ferdinand Gareth Barry

Steven Gerrard A disastrous tournament for Germany saw the defending champions finish at the bottom of Group A with just a single point. Who was their manager? PA Berti Vogts Rudi Völler

Erich Ribbeck Despite beating Sweden in the tournament's opening game, co-hosts Belgium missed out on a place in the knockout stages by finishing third in Group B. Who advanced to a quarter-final against Portugal at their expense? PA Romania Turkey

Czech Republic The other co-hosts, the Netherlands, reached the semi-finals, with Patrick Kluivert scoring five times along the way. With whom did he share the Golden Boot? PA Savo Milosevic Nuno Gomes

Thierry Henry Portugal reached the semi-finals, where they lost to France after extra-time. Can you identify this member of their squad? PA Fernando Couto Paulo Sousa

Rui Costa Italy's run to the final was backboned by their impressive defence. Alessandro Nesta, Fabio Cannavaro and which other player made up their starting back three for the decider against France? PA Giuseppe Pancaro Ciro Ferrara

Mark Iuliano David Trezeguet's Golden Goal won the final for France, but can you remember who scored the late equaliser for the French to send the game to extra-time? PA Sylvain Wiltord Youri Djorkaeff

Christophe Dugarry Where was the final played? PA Brussels Rotterdam

Amsterdam Who was named Player of the Tournament? PA Zinedine Zidane Marcel Desailly

