OVER THE PAST couple of weeks, we’ve sought to fill the void created by the postponement of the European Championships by testing your knowledge of tournaments of the past.

Today we move on to the summer of 1996 in England, but feel free to tackle our Euro 88 and Euro 92 quizzes too if you haven’t already done so.

After a promising start to the campaign, Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the tournament were derailed following a goalless draw with which team? Faroe Islands Macedonia

Liechtenstein This was one of eight venues for the tournament. Do you recognise it? PA City Ground, Nottingham Anfield, Liverpool

Villa Park Birmingham Who's the fella getting to grips with Zinedine Zidane during the quarter-final between Netherlands and France? PA Michael Reiziger Aron Winter

Winston Bogarde Do you know which of these strikers was a notable omission from England's squad? PA Les Ferdinand Ian Wright

Robbie Fowler 'Three Lions', England's anthem for the tournament, was written and performed by Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and which band? PA Simply Red Lightning Seeds

Beautiful South Eventual winners Germany didn't concede a goal in any of their group games at the tournament. Who was the goalkeeper that kept the three clean sheets? PA Andreas Kopke Bodo Illgner

Oliver Kahn Two teams failed to register a single point during the group stages. Romania was one, but can you name the other? PA Bulgaria Turkey

Denmark Thanks to a tally of five goals, which player won the Golden Boot? PA Davor Suker Oliver Bierhoff

Alan Shearer Patrik Berger scored the Czech Republic's goal in the final, which Germany won 2-1 courtesy of a Golden Goal. Where was Berger playing his club football at the time? PA Slavia Prague Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool Who was named Player of the Tournament? PA Matthias Sammer Andreas Moller

Jurgen Kohler Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Oasis Impressive. There'll be no need to look back in anger after that performance. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fugees Not bad, but that probably wasn't The Score you were hoping for. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Super Furry Animals Your logic was a bit fuzzy with some of those answers. Share your result: Share

