Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Quiz: How much do you remember about Euro 88?

The tournament, which was won by the Netherlands, featured the Republic of Ireland for the first time.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 9:38 PM
9 minutes ago 1,207 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5114319

inpho_00018263 Ruud Gullit and Chris Hughton striking a pose for the cover of the Orbis 1990 World Cup sticker album. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

IF COVID-19 HADN’T put such a dent in the sporting calendar, we’d now be just over a week out from the start of the 2020 European Championship.

Instead we’ll have to wait until next year to see the continent’s best international teams vying for supremacy, but in the meantime we want to test your knowledge of the competition’s history.

It began in 1960, but given that it represented the Republic of Ireland’s first appearance at a major tournament, we’ve decided to kick things off with Euro 88.

Jack Charlton’s side were one of just eight teams who competed in West Germany that summer, but let’s see what else you can remember…

Ireland's qualification for Euro 88 was confirmed when Scotland recorded an unexpected victory over which team?
INPHO
Belgium
Denmark

Bulgaria
The defending champions failed to qualify for the 1988 European Championship – who were the team in question?
PA
France
Czechoslovakia

Portugal
In terms of caps, who was the most experienced member of the Ireland squad that went to the tournament?
INPHO
Frank Stapleton
Packie Bonner

Kevin Moran
Can you name this member of the England squad?
PA
Gary Stevens
Tony Dorigo

Neil Webb
Which city played host to Ireland's 1-0 win against England?
INPHO
Stuttgart
Hanover

Gelsenkirchen
The Netherlands won the final at the expense of Soviet Union, despite losing their opening game of the tournament against which team?
PA
England
West Germany

Soviet Union
The venue for the final was also the home of a German top-flight club at the time. Which one?
PA
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin
Marco van Basten finished the tournament as top scorer with five goals, including a hat-trick against which team?
PA
Ireland
England

Soviet Union
Van Basten, Oleg Protasov and Rudi Voller were the only players to score more than once at Euro 88. Who was Voller playing his club football for at the time?
PA
Werder Bremen
Marseille

Roma
Can you name the 19-year-old rising star of Italian football who was selected in the Team of the Tournament?
Paolo Maldini
Roberto Mancini

Roberto Baggio
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Smiths
Stop me if you think that you've done this quiz before.

You scored out of !
Duran Duran
You were hungry like the wolf to get full marks there but it wasn't to be.

You scored out of !
Def Leppard
Someone should pour some football knowledge on you.


