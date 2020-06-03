Quiz: How much do you remember about Euro 88?

IF COVID-19 HADN’T put such a dent in the sporting calendar, we’d now be just over a week out from the start of the 2020 European Championship.
Instead we’ll have to wait until next year to see the continent’s best international teams vying for supremacy, but in the meantime we want to test your knowledge of the competition’s history.
It began in 1960, but given that it represented the Republic of Ireland’s first appearance at a major tournament, we’ve decided to kick things off with Euro 88.
Jack Charlton’s side were one of just eight teams who competed in West Germany that summer, but let’s see what else you can remember…
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS