Quiz: How much do you remember about Euro 88?

Ruud Gullit and Chris Hughton striking a pose for the cover of the Orbis 1990 World Cup sticker album. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

IF COVID-19 HADN’T put such a dent in the sporting calendar, we’d now be just over a week out from the start of the 2020 European Championship.

Instead we’ll have to wait until next year to see the continent’s best international teams vying for supremacy, but in the meantime we want to test your knowledge of the competition’s history.

It began in 1960, but given that it represented the Republic of Ireland’s first appearance at a major tournament, we’ve decided to kick things off with Euro 88.

Jack Charlton’s side were one of just eight teams who competed in West Germany that summer, but let’s see what else you can remember…

Ireland's qualification for Euro 88 was confirmed when Scotland recorded an unexpected victory over which team? INPHO Belgium Denmark

Bulgaria The defending champions failed to qualify for the 1988 European Championship – who were the team in question? PA France Czechoslovakia

Portugal In terms of caps, who was the most experienced member of the Ireland squad that went to the tournament? INPHO Frank Stapleton Packie Bonner

Kevin Moran Can you name this member of the England squad? PA Gary Stevens Tony Dorigo

Neil Webb Which city played host to Ireland's 1-0 win against England? INPHO Stuttgart Hanover

Gelsenkirchen The Netherlands won the final at the expense of Soviet Union, despite losing their opening game of the tournament against which team? PA England West Germany

Soviet Union The venue for the final was also the home of a German top-flight club at the time. Which one? PA Eintracht Frankfurt Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin Marco van Basten finished the tournament as top scorer with five goals, including a hat-trick against which team? PA Ireland England

Soviet Union Van Basten, Oleg Protasov and Rudi Voller were the only players to score more than once at Euro 88. Who was Voller playing his club football for at the time? PA Werder Bremen Marseille

Roma Can you name the 19-year-old rising star of Italian football who was selected in the Team of the Tournament? Paolo Maldini Roberto Mancini

Roberto Baggio Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! The Smiths Stop me if you think that you've done this quiz before. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Duran Duran You were hungry like the wolf to get full marks there but it wasn't to be. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Def Leppard Someone should pour some football knowledge on you. Share your result: Share

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!