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Crocker dethroned as IBF welterweight champion by Paro in Brisbane fight
LEWIS CROCKER HAS been dethroned as the IBF welterweight champion by Liam Paro after the Australian claimed a points win in Brisbane.
Paro, who previously held the IBF title at light-welterweight, became a multi-weight world champion courtesy of his 115-113 victory on all three cards.
Beflast native Crocker had defeated Limerick’s Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park last September, via a split decision victory, to take the then vacant IBF welterweight title.
29-year-old Crocker has now suffered a first career defeat in his 23rd fight.
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Boxing Brisbane Lewis Crocker