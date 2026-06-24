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Lewis Crocker in action against Liam Paro. Alamy
Boxing

Crocker dethroned as IBF welterweight champion by Paro in Brisbane fight

The Australian saw off the Belfast native.
2.53pm, 24 Jun 2026

LEWIS CROCKER HAS been dethroned as the IBF welterweight champion by Liam Paro after the Australian claimed a points win in Brisbane.

Paro, who previously held the IBF title at light-welterweight, became a multi-weight world champion courtesy of his 115-113 victory on all three cards.

Beflast native Crocker had defeated Limerick’s Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park last September, via a split decision victory, to take the then vacant IBF welterweight title.

29-year-old Crocker has now suffered a first career defeat in his 23rd fight.

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