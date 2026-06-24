Crocker dethroned as IBF welterweight champion by Paro in Brisbane fight

LEWIS CROCKER HAS been dethroned as the IBF welterweight champion by Liam Paro after the Australian claimed a points win in Brisbane.

Paro, who previously held the IBF title at light-welterweight, became a multi-weight world champion courtesy of his 115-113 victory on all three cards.

Beflast native Crocker had defeated Limerick’s Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park last September, via a split decision victory, to take the then vacant IBF welterweight title.

29-year-old Crocker has now suffered a first career defeat in his 23rd fight.