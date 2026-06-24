Siptu calls on RTÉ to boycott coverage of Ireland-Israel matches

TRADE UNION SIPTU says it will support members in RTÉ who refuse to work on the national broadcaster’s coverage of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures against Israel.

The home game, initially slated for the Aviva Stadium on 4 October, will now be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue after an FAI request received Uefa approval. The ‘away’ game on 27 September will also be played at a neutral venue.

Siptu has called for RTÉ to boycott the games, raising the prospect of production staff withdrawing their services from the broadcast.

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In the letter to RTÉ, Siptu services divisional organiser Adrian Kane said: “The Irish Government and the FAI must step up to ensure the matches don’t take place.

“Should they fail to do so, SIPTU workers in RTÉ will not accept being put on the wrong side of history, assisting with sportswashing Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.”

He added: “We note and praise the decision by RTÉ, along with other European public broadcasting networks, to refuse to broadcast the Eurovision earlier this year.

“We are asking that RTÉ show the same moral courage on this occasion and refuse to broadcast the matches scheduled for September and October.

“There is widespread anger amongst the Irish public that these games are taking place when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israel is plausibly committing the crime of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Furthermore, a UN Independent Commission of Inquiry and the International Association of Genocide Scholars concluded that Israel is committing a genocide.”

Siptu is also urging the government to support a boycott of the games.

Earlier this month, the Dáil rejected proposals from Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats to stop the games.