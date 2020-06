IN THE ABSENCE of the European Championship that was scheduled for this summer, we’re testing your knowledge of previous tournaments instead.

Today, Sweden in 1992 is on the agenda.

England qualified for Euro 92 at Ireland's expense thanks to a 77th-minute Gary Lineker goal against which team? INPHO Turkey Norway

Poland In finishing bottom of Group 1 at the tournament, how many points did England accumulate? PA 0 1

2 When Yugoslavia were banned from the tournament in accordance with United Nations sanctions, who took their place? PA Denmark CIS

France Which of these teams DID qualify for the tournament? PA Bulgaria Italy

Scotland Which of these statements is not true? Euro 92 was the last European Championship to be contested by only eight teams Euro 92 was the first European Championship to feature the back-pass rule

Euro 92 was the last European Championship to award teams two points for each win Can you identify the member of the France squad who's pictured here? PA Franck Sauzee Bernard Casoni

Pascal Vahirua With three goals each, four men shared top spot in the goalscoring charts at the end of the tournament: Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) and which Dutch player? PA Ruud Gullit Marco van Basten

Dennis Bergkamp Whose save from a Marco van Basten penalty ended the Netherlands' hopes of successfully defending their crown? PA Peter Schmeichel Bodo Illgner

Tomas Ravelli The final was played in which city? INPHO Gothenburg Malmo

Stockholm The player who scored the first of Denmark's two goals in their win over Germany in the decider later earned a move to the Premier League. Do you remember his name? PA Torben Piechnik John Jensen

