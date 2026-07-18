Farrell rues 'uncharacteristic' Irish mistakes but skirts yellow card call

ANDY FARRELL RUED his team’s “uncharacteristic poor passing” after Ireland’s 41-20 loss to New Zealand at Eden Park.

Farrell’s men made repeated handling and passing errors in the first half to give the All Blacks chances to show off their thrilling speed and skill, resulting in Ireland trailing 28-7 at the half-time break.

They dug in for the second half and grabbed a couple more tries but they ultimately proved to be of little consolation as Farrell’s side were left empty-handed in this Nations Championship clash.

While Farrell once again praised his side’s character, he highlighted their regrets.

“These lads have not got it in them to give it up after a poor enough start, especially when things are not going our way, the flow of our game is not flowing for many different reasons, whether that be penalties conceded or uncharacteristic poor passing, whether it be into touch or intercept passing or whatever,” said the Ireland boss.

“So the flow of our game never really got going, but how we stuck at it and kept on fighting is there for everyone to see.

“We saw that in Australia and we got a great win on the back of that, but against the quality of opposition that you’re playing here, you’re going to come off on the wrong side of the result.

“It wasn’t just the wrong side of the result; they won pretty comfortably in the end. I suppose the overriding feeling is one as a whole for the tour really. We’ve got to use it in the right manner for what’s happening in the next 15 months.”

The Irish errors were damaging at Eden Park, with basic passes going to ground and players spilling the ball in contact too often.

Ireland ended the first half having turned the ball over 11 times, with Dave Rennie’s All Blacks gleefully taking nearly every opportunity that came their way.

Farrell suggested that the big occasions at Eden Park played into those errors.

“If you look back on it, some of our best ball-players, that’s why I say uncharacteristic really because it’s something you don’t see on a daily basis or on a weekend either,” said Farrell.

“But that’s what big matches do to you and that’s a lesson that’s got to be learned, that’s for sure.”

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Farrell said he doesn’t think the 19-point margin accurately reflects where Ireland are in comparison to New Zealand, who have beaten them four times in a row now.

With the 2027 World Cup looming, Farrell said he doesn’t believe Ireland and New Zealand are as far apart as tonight’s game suggests.

“I don’t think so. We’re disappointed with ourselves, we’re full of pride because of the fight, but we’re disappointed with how it unfolded in the accuracy of a few parts of our game.

There was confusion for Ireland at the end of the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I think the two sides are certainly closer than that, but I suppose the only thing that matters is how both teams keep on improving over the next 15 months.”

A major talking point from the game at Eden Park was Luke Jacobson’s first-half yellow card, which looked like it could result in red.

Jacobson made forceful contact with Josh van der Flier’s head, with referee Nic Berry showing him yellow and sending the incident for off-field review. However, foul player review officer Andrew Jackson opted against upgrading it to a 20-minute red card.

Farrell was asked if that decision surprised him but after Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada was banned for his criticism of the match officials following his side’s loss to New Zealand last weekend, Farrell opted against commenting.

“There’s incidents all over the field tonight that you could talk about, and we’re not able to do that, so I’ll pass on that one,” said Farrell.

The very end of the game was confusing, with Ireland chasing a try-scoring bonus point to salvage something from the game.

It appeared that Ireland might have had time for one last play when New Zealand made an error, but Berry blew the final whistle. Farrell said Ireland hadn’t yet had an explanation in that regard.

“No. We look at the screen, we know that there’s a few seconds left. I don’t know what the explanation is. We’re chasing a bonus point. Hopefully we can get an answer.”

Farrell also indicated his confusion around a breakdown turnover by Will Jordan close to the New Zealand try line in the second half after Sam Prendergast found Ciarán Frawley with a cross kick.

“I also think when Ciarán Frawley was going down the right wing, and he was turned over – how he was turned over, I don’t know,” said Farrell. “I thought that was a big moment as well because we’re getting back in the game and there’s a bit of flow coming to our game as well.

“There were a few of them, but the key is not being behind in the first place to make sure we’re dealing with that first and foremost.”