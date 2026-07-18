Jalibert helps France overwhelm Japan while Australia crush Italy in Nations Championship

FRANCE BEAT JAPAN 42-15 on Saturday to wrap up their Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere series with a comfortable win in humid Tokyo.
France scored six tries against a Japan side that never gave in but were ultimately outclassed by the Six Nations champions.
The result meant France finished their three games with wins over Australia and Japan and a loss to New Zealand, while Japan beat Italy and lost to both Ireland and France.
The game kicked off in 28 Celsius heat and high humidity in front of more than 50,000 fans at Japan’s National Stadium, although the forecast rain did not arrive.
Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lamothe scored two tries each for France, with Alexandre Roumat and captain Maxime Lucu bagging the others.
Kippei Ishida and Sojiro Otsuka scored in the first half for Japan.
Both teams started with completely different front rows from their previous games, in anticipation of a fierce physical contest.
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France scored the opening try in the second minute after winning a lineout and rumbling over the Japan line for Lamothe to touch down.
France were hit with a setback when flanker Lenni Nouchi and lock Florian Verhaege both had to leave the field for concussion checks.
Japan took advantage by scoring a penalty and a try in quick succession, Ishida turning on the afterburners to streak home in the 15th minute.
France hit back with a Jalibert try, with Japan lock Harry Hockings sin-binned in the immediate aftermath.
Roumat, who was making his first international appearance since February 2025, added another try four minutes later to put France in firm control.
Lucu dashed over for France’s fourth of the game, but Japan gave themselves a lifeline when Otsuka scored a try four minutes before half-time.
Jalibert scored again two minutes into the second half, before Lamothe also got his second of the game less than 10 minutes later.
Jalibert was sin-binned midway through the second half for an illegal tackle.
The TMO (television match official) denied Japan another try when substitute Tiennan Costly crossed the line just moments after coming on.
Australia's Harry Wilson celebrates scoring a try against Italy. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Meanwhile, Australia snapped a six-match losing streak after dismantling a depleted Italy 57-10 in the Nations Championship on Saturday, ensuring coach Joe Schmidt ended his unsuccessful tenure on a winning note.
The home side ran in nine tries to two in front of 19,268 fans at Perth’s HBF Park, with lock Josh Canham bagging a hat-trick.
Schmidt will now hand over to Les Kiss, ending an underwhelming stint where he won 12 of his 31 Tests in charge since assuming control from Eddie Jones.
The victory did ensure the New Zealander avoided the ignominy of finishing with the worst winning percentage of any Wallabies coach in the professional era.
It gave Australia their first win of the Nations Championship and ended a prolonged form slump, where they had lost nine of their past 10 Tests.
After costly fade-outs against Ireland and France, the Wallabies’ red-hot start ensured their second-half frailties were not really put to the test.
A rampaging Australian forward pack outmuscled Italy, scoring six tries in a one-sided first-half to lead 38-5 at the interval.
The injury-ravaged Italians succumbed to their third straight defeat in the competition, having previously been beaten by Japan and New Zealand.
Their task was made harder without head coach Gonzalo Quesada, who was suspended for the match for criticising the referee and Nations Championship scheduling following the heavy loss to the All Blacks.
But Italy had entered with confidence having beaten the Wallabies in consecutive matches, including a 26-19 triumph in Udine late last year.
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They were immediately on the defensive with a pumped-up Wallabies opening the scoring in the fifth minute when Canham barrelled over the line.
The Wallabies’ knack of starting matches quickly was again on show as Tom Wright weaved through a tentative Italian defensive line to dot down.
Brandon Paenga-Amosa got on the end of a patient move as the Wallabies stormed to a 19-0 lead.
A rare foray into attack proved fruitful for Italy in the 20th minute when captain Michele Lamaro scored in the left corner.
The Wallabies regained control with Canham scoring twice before Angus Bell and Len Ikitau put the finishing touches on a dominant opening half.
The Wallabies came out of the blocks sluggishly with Monty Ioane dashing over the line to restore hope for Italy.
Canham stormed over the line in the 52nd minute to complete his hat-trick and Italy’s wretched night continued when substitute Marco Riccioni was red carded for getting involved from the bench in a melee that spilled over the touchline.
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Jalibert helps France overwhelm Japan while Australia crush Italy in Nations Championship
LAST UPDATE | 8 mins ago
Nations Championship Results:
****
FRANCE BEAT JAPAN 42-15 on Saturday to wrap up their Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere series with a comfortable win in humid Tokyo.
France scored six tries against a Japan side that never gave in but were ultimately outclassed by the Six Nations champions.
The result meant France finished their three games with wins over Australia and Japan and a loss to New Zealand, while Japan beat Italy and lost to both Ireland and France.
The game kicked off in 28 Celsius heat and high humidity in front of more than 50,000 fans at Japan’s National Stadium, although the forecast rain did not arrive.
Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lamothe scored two tries each for France, with Alexandre Roumat and captain Maxime Lucu bagging the others.
Kippei Ishida and Sojiro Otsuka scored in the first half for Japan.
Both teams started with completely different front rows from their previous games, in anticipation of a fierce physical contest.
France scored the opening try in the second minute after winning a lineout and rumbling over the Japan line for Lamothe to touch down.
France were hit with a setback when flanker Lenni Nouchi and lock Florian Verhaege both had to leave the field for concussion checks.
Japan took advantage by scoring a penalty and a try in quick succession, Ishida turning on the afterburners to streak home in the 15th minute.
France hit back with a Jalibert try, with Japan lock Harry Hockings sin-binned in the immediate aftermath.
Roumat, who was making his first international appearance since February 2025, added another try four minutes later to put France in firm control.
Lucu dashed over for France’s fourth of the game, but Japan gave themselves a lifeline when Otsuka scored a try four minutes before half-time.
Jalibert scored again two minutes into the second half, before Lamothe also got his second of the game less than 10 minutes later.
Jalibert was sin-binned midway through the second half for an illegal tackle.
The TMO (television match official) denied Japan another try when substitute Tiennan Costly crossed the line just moments after coming on.
Australia's Harry Wilson celebrates scoring a try against Italy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Meanwhile, Australia snapped a six-match losing streak after dismantling a depleted Italy 57-10 in the Nations Championship on Saturday, ensuring coach Joe Schmidt ended his unsuccessful tenure on a winning note.
The home side ran in nine tries to two in front of 19,268 fans at Perth’s HBF Park, with lock Josh Canham bagging a hat-trick.
Schmidt will now hand over to Les Kiss, ending an underwhelming stint where he won 12 of his 31 Tests in charge since assuming control from Eddie Jones.
The victory did ensure the New Zealander avoided the ignominy of finishing with the worst winning percentage of any Wallabies coach in the professional era.
It gave Australia their first win of the Nations Championship and ended a prolonged form slump, where they had lost nine of their past 10 Tests.
After costly fade-outs against Ireland and France, the Wallabies’ red-hot start ensured their second-half frailties were not really put to the test.
A rampaging Australian forward pack outmuscled Italy, scoring six tries in a one-sided first-half to lead 38-5 at the interval.
The injury-ravaged Italians succumbed to their third straight defeat in the competition, having previously been beaten by Japan and New Zealand.
Their task was made harder without head coach Gonzalo Quesada, who was suspended for the match for criticising the referee and Nations Championship scheduling following the heavy loss to the All Blacks.
But Italy had entered with confidence having beaten the Wallabies in consecutive matches, including a 26-19 triumph in Udine late last year.
They were immediately on the defensive with a pumped-up Wallabies opening the scoring in the fifth minute when Canham barrelled over the line.
The Wallabies’ knack of starting matches quickly was again on show as Tom Wright weaved through a tentative Italian defensive line to dot down.
Brandon Paenga-Amosa got on the end of a patient move as the Wallabies stormed to a 19-0 lead.
A rare foray into attack proved fruitful for Italy in the 20th minute when captain Michele Lamaro scored in the left corner.
The Wallabies regained control with Canham scoring twice before Angus Bell and Len Ikitau put the finishing touches on a dominant opening half.
The Wallabies came out of the blocks sluggishly with Monty Ioane dashing over the line to restore hope for Italy.
Canham stormed over the line in the 52nd minute to complete his hat-trick and Italy’s wretched night continued when substitute Marco Riccioni was red carded for getting involved from the bench in a melee that spilled over the touchline.
– © AFP 2026
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