The Ireland women's hockey team. Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO
Mönchengladbach

Ireland drawn alongside world elite for next year's EuroHockey Championships

Ireland will face The Netherlands, Germany and France in Group A.
6.41pm, 12 Sep 2024
341
0

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn in a difficult group alongside The Netherlands, Germany and France for next year’s EuroHockey Women’s Championships in Monchengladbach.

The Dutch are currently the world’s number-one team, tournament hosts Germany are ranked third, while Olympic hosts France are 19th.

Ireland join such heavyweights in Pool A, while Pool B will consist of Belgium, England, Spain, and Scotland.

The draw was hosted in Amsterdam by international hockey commentator and journalist, Simon Mason, who was joined in studio by Irish international Sarah McAuley and German international Alexander Stadler.

“I think it’s so exciting coming off the back of such a fantastic summer of hockey,” said McAuley. “To have something to look forward to already is ecstatic.

“Monchengladbach hosted a brilliant EuroHockey Championships last summer, and it’s exciting to get to look forward to returning there again.”

Ireland achieved automatic qualification to the 20th edition of the Euros, which will take place from 8 August to 17 August next year, via their fifth-placed finish at least year’s tournament. The top six teams all booked an automatic return to Monchengladbach in 2025.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
