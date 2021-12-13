Membership : Access or Sign Up
Barcelona to play Napoli in Europa League knockout play-offs

The draw also saw Rangers handed a tricky assignment against Borussia Dortmund.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Dec 2021, 12:37 PM
The Europa League trophy.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BARCELONA WILL PLAY Napoli in the Europa League knockout play-offs.

Last week, the Spanish club crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

And they face a difficult task if they are to advance to the Europa League last 16, having been drawn to play Napoli, who last week beat Leicester 3-2 to eliminate Brendan Rodgers’ side from the competition.  

The first leg fixtures will be played on 17 February, with the return matches taking place on 24 February. 

The draw, which was made this morning at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, also saw Rangers handed a tricky assignment against Borussia Dortmund. 

Meanwhile, the draw for the Champions League last 16 will be redone at 2pm today after a series of mistakes were made during the process.

2021/22 Europa League knockout play-offs

  • Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb
  • Atalanta v Olympiacos
  • RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad
  • Barcelona v Napoli
  • Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis 
  • Borussia Dortmund v Rangers
  • Sheriff Tiraspol v SC Braga
  • Porto v Lazio

