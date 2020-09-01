Celtic, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers discover opponents for Europa League third qualifying round

CELTIC ARE HEADING to Latvia or San Marino for the Europa League third qualifying round.

The Scottish treble winners suffered an embarrassing exit from the Champions League qualifiers at the hands of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros last week, with manager Neil Lennon highly critical of the performance.

Now the Hoops will take on the winner of Riga v Tre Fiori away from home in Europe’s secondary competition — on 24 September.

Fellow Scottish Premiership sides Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell also learned of their potential opponents for the third qualifying round today (see below).

Yesterday’s second qualifying round draw saw Shamrock Rovers handed a high-profile home tie against AC Milan and if they can upset the former European champions, Bodø/Glimt of Norway or Lithuanian club Žalgiris Vilnius await in the next round.

Dundalk, meanwhile, will meet Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova as long as they see off Andorran minnows Inter Club d’Esclades.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham must get past Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria in order to book a date with the winner of Botoşani (Romani) and Shkëndija (Macedonia).

Europa League third qualifying round (selected fixtures)

Riga or Tre Fiori v Celtic

Sheriff Tiraspol v Inter Club d’Esclades or Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers or AC Milan v Bodø/Glimt or Žalgiris Vilnius

Botoşani or Shkëndija v Lokomotiv Plovdiv or Tottenham

Sporting Clube de Portugal v FK Viking or Aberdeen

Progres Niederkorn or Willem II v Lincoln Red Imps or Rangers

KF Laci or Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Coleraine or Motherwell

Linfield or Floriana v Flora Tallinn or KR Rejkavik

