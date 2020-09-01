This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Celtic, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers discover opponents for Europa League third qualifying round

The Scottish champions face a trip to Latvia or San Marino, while the League of Ireland sides must first come through second qualifying round ties.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 1:38 PM
42 minutes ago 1,455 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5192362
The Europa League trophy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Europa League trophy.
The Europa League trophy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CELTIC ARE HEADING to Latvia or San Marino for the Europa League third qualifying round. 

The Scottish treble winners suffered an embarrassing exit from the Champions League qualifiers at the hands of Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros last week, with manager Neil Lennon highly critical of the performance.

Now the Hoops will take on the winner of Riga v Tre Fiori away from home in Europe’s secondary competition — on 24 September. 

Fellow Scottish Premiership sides Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell also learned of their potential opponents for the third qualifying round today (see below). 

Yesterday’s second qualifying round draw saw Shamrock Rovers handed a high-profile home tie against AC Milan and if they can upset the former European champions, Bodø/Glimt of Norway or Lithuanian club Žalgiris Vilnius await in the next round. 

Dundalk, meanwhile, will meet Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova as long as they see off Andorran minnows Inter Club d’Esclades.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham must get past Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria in order to book a date with the winner of Botoşani (Romani) and Shkëndija (Macedonia).

Europa League third qualifying round (selected fixtures)

  • Riga or Tre Fiori v Celtic
  • Sheriff Tiraspol v Inter Club d’Esclades or Dundalk 
  • Shamrock Rovers or AC Milan v Bodø/Glimt or  Žalgiris Vilnius
  • Botoşani or Shkëndija v Lokomotiv Plovdiv or Tottenham  
  • Sporting Clube de Portugal v FK Viking or Aberdeen 
  • Progres Niederkorn or Willem II v Lincoln Red Imps or Rangers  
  • KF Laci or Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Coleraine or Motherwell 
  • Linfield or Floriana v Flora Tallinn or KR Rejkavik 

