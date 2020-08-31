Shamrock Rovers handed Europa League clash with Italian giants AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium

Stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be coming to Tallaght Stadium.

Stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be coming to Tallaght Stadium.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been drawn to face AC Milan in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Rovers, who edged an epic penalty shootout battle with Ilves last week, will face the Italian giants in Tallaght Stadium.

The clash will take place on Thursday, 17 September behind closed doors.

This is a huge fixture for Stephen Bradley’s charges to prepare for, following their tussle with Ilves that took 26 penalties to determine a winner.

🇮🇹 | We have been drawn to play AC Milan at home in the @EuropaLeague 2nd Qualifying Round. #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/AUXEibNyhD — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 31, 2020

Rovers had twice fallen behind to the Finnish club and had to withstand intense pressure in extra time to force an incredible penalty shootout. They also lost Liam Scales to a sending off just before the 90 minutes ended 2-2.

Goalkeeper Alan Mannus then produced a save at 11-11 before Joey O’Brien finished the job by converting the decisive 26th penalty.

Rovers last faced an Italian outfit when they took on Juventus in 2010. Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be included in the squad for the trip to Dublin.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, Dundalk were also in this morning’s draw. They face an away game against Andorran side Inter Club.

Elsewhere, Coleraine have been handed a home tie with Motherwell, Spurs will square off with Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria while Rangers have been drawn away against Lincoln Red Imps.

🇦🇩 We have been drawn away to Andorran side Inter Club in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The tie will take place on Thursday, September 17th. A venue and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.#CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/5w0tJ68Ku7 — DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) August 31, 2020

Europa League Second Qualifying Round – Thursday, 17 September

Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan

Inter Club v Dundalk

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!