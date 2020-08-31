This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Shamrock Rovers handed Europa League clash with Italian giants AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium

Stephen Bradley’s side will host their Italian opponents on Thursday, 17 September.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 31 Aug 2020, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 11,743 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5191316
Stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be coming to Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be coming to Tallaght Stadium.
Stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be coming to Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been drawn to face AC Milan in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Rovers, who edged an epic penalty shootout battle with Ilves last week, will face the Italian giants in Tallaght Stadium.

The clash will take place on Thursday, 17 September behind closed doors.

This is a huge fixture for Stephen Bradley’s charges to prepare for, following their tussle with Ilves that took 26 penalties to determine a winner.

Rovers had twice fallen behind to the Finnish club and had to withstand intense pressure in extra time to force an incredible penalty shootout. They also lost Liam Scales to a sending off just before the 90 minutes ended 2-2.

Goalkeeper Alan Mannus then produced a save at 11-11 before Joey O’Brien finished the job by converting the decisive 26th penalty.

Rovers last faced an Italian outfit when they took on Juventus in 2010. Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be included in the squad for the trip to Dublin.

Meanwhile, Dundalk were also in this morning’s draw. They face an away game against Andorran side Inter Club.

Elsewhere, Coleraine have been handed a home tie with Motherwell, Spurs will square off with Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria while Rangers have been drawn away against Lincoln Red Imps.

Europa League Second Qualifying Round – Thursday, 17 September

Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan

Inter Club v Dundalk

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

COMMENTS (15)

