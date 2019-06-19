This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City on course to face Rangers in Europa League second qualifying round

The teams will meet if they manage to overcome their respective opponents in the opening round.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,633 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4688904
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gives instructions to Connor Goldson during their game against Celtic at Ibrox in May.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gives instructions to Connor Goldson during their game against Celtic at Ibrox in May.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gives instructions to Connor Goldson during their game against Celtic at Ibrox in May.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A CLASH WITH Scottish giants Rangers could be the reward for Cork City if they win their first qualifying round tie in the Europa League.

The Leesiders will face Steven Gerrard’s side should both teams advance from their respective assignments in the opening round.

City are due to face the winners of the preliminary round meeting of Progrès Niederkorn (Luxembourg) and Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales). Rangers await the winners of the tie involving FC Prishtina (Kosovo) and St Joseph’s (Gibraltar).

Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic are the other two SSE Airtricity League clubs in the Europa League. If Rovers are victorious against SK Brann (Norway), they’ll face Zalgiris (Lithuania) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus). The prize for Pat’s if they get the better of IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) will be a clash with Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) or FK Liepāja (Latvia).

The first legs of the second qualifying round ties are due to be played on 25 July, followed by the second legs on 1 August. The first qualifying round games will take place on 11 and 18 July.

Rangers, who finished second to Celtic in Scotland in the 2018-19 season, last faced Irish opposition in Europe when they encountered Shelbourne in the Uefa Cup in 1998.

The Glasgow outfit were 7-3 winners on aggregate after a tie which saw Shels play their home leg at Prenton Park — home of English club Tranmere Rovers — due to safety concerns over staging the game in Dublin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie