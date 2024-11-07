Tottenham lose thriller against Galatasaray as Rangers draw with Olympiacos

WILL LANKSHEAR ENDURED a rollercoaster night in front of a raucous Rams Park crowd after he was sent off in Tottenham’s 3-2 loss at Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Lankshear scored his first goal for the club in the 18th minute to cancel out Yunus Akgun’s sixth-minute opener.

However, the 19-year-old forward received two bookings in quick succession after half-time to earn a maiden red card in professional football.

Spurs were already 3-1 down at this point after a first-half double by Victor Osimhen, but Ange Postecoglou turned to his bench and watched Dominic Solanke score in the 69th minute to set up a grandstand finish.

It was too much of an ask for Tottenham’s 10 men, though, as Galatasaray held on to leapfrog them in the Europa League table.

Elsewhere in the Europa League this evening, Rangers’ hit and miss striker Cyriel Dessers redeemed himself against Olympiacos with a second-half equaliser in their 1-1 draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

On a night when 33-year-old Gers captain James Tavernier was dropped to the bench, the Light Blues did lots of things right in the first half but Dessers, who regularly frustrates the Gers fans, spurned two good opportunities and there were other half-chances for the Ibrox side.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side took the lead in the 56th minute through Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi, who scored the winner for the Greek side in the Conference League final against Fiorentina last season.

However, Dessers levelled with a composed finish eight minutes later for his second goal this week, after notching in the 2-1 comeback win over Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday.

It was no more than Philippe Clement’s side deserved and they moved on to seven points from 12 and are still in with a chance of progressing into the knockout stages, albeit with games against Manchester United and Tottenham to come.

Uefa Europa League matchday four results on Thursday:

Elfsborg (SWE) 1 (Holten 84) Sporting Braga (POR) 1 (Ouma 66-og)

Nice (FRA) 2 (Boga 66, Cho 88) Twente (NED) 2 (Rots 8, Lammers 60)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1 (Marmoush 53) Slavia Prague (CZE) 0

Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 (Mac Allister 77) Roma (ITA) 1 (Mancini 62)

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 1 (Berg 41) Qarabag (AZE) 2 (Bayramov 22, Zoubir 69)

FCSB (ROM) 2 (Tanase 16, Birligea 46) Midtjylland (DEN) 0

Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (Kaabi 56) Rangers (SCO) 1 (Dessers 64)

Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Marcus 20) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 2 (Williams 73, Serrano 74)

Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Akgun 6, Osimhen 31, 39) Tottenham (ENG) 2 (Lankshear 18, Solanke 69)

Played Wednesday:

Besiktas (TUR) 2 (Muci 76, Kilicsoy 85) Malmo (SWE) 1 (Rieks 90+3)

- Additional reporting – © AFP 2024