Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

Bohemians, Sligo and Dundalk learn fate in Europa Conference League qualifier draw

The draw for the first qualifying round took place this afternoon.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 1:11 PM
35 minutes ago 805 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5467286
Bohemians are heading to Iceland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Bohemians are heading to Iceland.
Bohemians are heading to Iceland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOHEMIANS AND SLIGO Rovers have both been drawn to play Icelandic opposition following this afternoon’s draw for the inaugural Europa Conference League first qualifying round, while Dundalk will take on Welsh side Newtown AFC.

Bohemians have been pitted against Stjarnan, and are due to play the away leg first before welcoming the Icelandic side to Dalymount Park.

Sligo Rovers will also be heading to Iceland first up, having been drawn against FH Hafnarfjordur. 

Dundalk will play Wales’ Newtown AFC, with the Lilywhites enjoying home advantage for the first leg.

All first leg ties are scheduled to be played on Thursday, 8 July, with second legs taking place one week later on 15 July, although these dates are subject to confirmation.

The winners of the first qualifying round fixtures will progress to the second round of qualifiers, the draw for which takes place tomorrow.

Earlier today, Shamrock Rovers were drawn to play Slavan Bratislava in the Champions League first qualifying round.  

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie