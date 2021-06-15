Bohemians, Sligo and Dundalk learn fate in Europa Conference League qualifier draw

BOHEMIANS AND SLIGO Rovers have both been drawn to play Icelandic opposition following this afternoon’s draw for the inaugural Europa Conference League first qualifying round, while Dundalk will take on Welsh side Newtown AFC.

Bohemians have been pitted against Stjarnan, and are due to play the away leg first before welcoming the Icelandic side to Dalymount Park.

Sligo Rovers will also be heading to Iceland first up, having been drawn against FH Hafnarfjordur.

Dundalk will play Wales’ Newtown AFC, with the Lilywhites enjoying home advantage for the first leg.

DRAW | UEFA Europa Conference League@DundalkFC v Newtown FC

FH Hafnarfjordur v @sligorovers

Stjarnan v @bfcdublin



Fixture details to be confirmed for two-legged ties#LOI pic.twitter.com/hlqeXytZTV — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) June 15, 2021

All first leg ties are scheduled to be played on Thursday, 8 July, with second legs taking place one week later on 15 July, although these dates are subject to confirmation.

The winners of the first qualifying round fixtures will progress to the second round of qualifiers, the draw for which takes place tomorrow.

Earlier today, Shamrock Rovers were drawn to play Slavan Bratislava in the Champions League first qualifying round.

