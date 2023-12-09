Four national records and five European top 10s for Ireland's swimmers on penultimate night

IRELAND’S SWIMMERS SET four new national records and had five European top-10 finishes on the penultimate night of racing at the European Aquatics Short Course Championships in Romania.

Danielle Hill set yet another Irish record in the 100m Backstroke Final, the Larne woman’s sixth record of these Europeans. Hill, who fractionally missed out on a medal in the 50m Backstroke Final on Friday, was sixth overall in the final of the 100m event in 57.56, lowering the record of 57.73 that she had set in the semi-final.

“I think that has to be the most nervous that I have felt all week,” said the 24-year-old Hill. “That 100m matters just a little bit more and I’m happy to back up the 57 (seconds), so I’m really excited moving forward now with that. I’m looking forward to supporting the rest of the guys now.”

Dublin’s Ellen Walshe, who had already won a 400m Individual Medley bronze in Romania, came close to doubling her medal tally when she finished fourth in the 100m Butterfly decider.

Walshe swam an Irish record of 56.67, taking one hundredth of a second off her own 2021 record of 56.68. She was just .69 off a second brozne.

The Templeogue swimmer was back on the blocks just half an hour later for the 200m Individual Medley Final, where she placed sixth overall in 2:09.57, outside the Irish-record 2:08.50 that she had set in Friday’s semi.

Walshe returned to the pool once again for 50m Butterfly semis where she lowered her heat time of 25.99 to 25.97, finishing 12th overall.

“I have a lot to learn and a lot of improvements to make in short course and I think that this meet has shown me where I need to improve”, said Walshe, “so I’m looking forward to getting back training and enjoying the rest of the season.”

In the 200m Freestyle, Victoria Catterson swam her second Irish record of the day, dipping under the 1:56 mark for the first time to finish sixth in her semi-final and 12th overall in 1:55.94.

Catterson took almost a second off the record 1:56.90 that she set earlier on Saturday, the yardstick previously belonging to two-time Olympian Melanie Nocher since 2011.

“It’s been good to come in here and be able to PB (personal best) and set a record this morning, and then follow it up and take another second off it tonight,” Catterson said. “It’s really positive and shows the work I’ve been doing and even what’s to come.”

Youngster John Shortt had already set an Irish senior and junior record in the 200m Backstroke heats on Saturday morning and he beat it in the semis: the 16-year-old Tribesman lowered his time from 1:54.21 to 1:54.02, placing fifth in his heat and 11th all told.

Shortt said after the race: “I’m delighted with that. To progress it on from heats to semis is really good. I kind of wanted to be a little bit quicker but I can’t complain.”

There was another highly impressive showing by a teenager in the 200m Individual Medley, where Ellie McCartney finished eighth overall.

Swimming in her first senior international final, in her first season as a senior athlete, the Fermanagh woman clocked an excellent 2:12.40 to break the European top 10.

“It’s been great to come out on the European stage and be making finals,” said McCartney, 18. “It’s my first time making a senior final, so even to get here is such a great achievement. I’m 10 years younger than some of the people I was racing against there so it’s all about building experience. The time wasn’t what I wanted, but the atmosphere and experience of being here, I can’t ask for much more.”

In the Men’s 100m Freestyle, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker represented Ireland in the first semi-final. Ryan, the Irish record holder in the event, posted the faster time of the duo in 47.23 for 10th overall, while McCusker was 16th in 48.57.

Hill, Walshe, Catterson, McCartney, Ryan and Shortt will all be back in action at next weeks’ Irish National Winter Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

Only one day of racing remains at these Europeans, with Maria Godden the only Irish swimmer in action on Sunday morning in the 400m Freestyle Heats.

Daniel and Nathan Wiffen will compete in the 800m Freestyle Final at 5.34pm. Daniel is on the hunt for a hat-trick of gold medals having already claimed titles in the 400m and 1500m Freestyle.