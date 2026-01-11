AC Milan miss chance to join Inter Milan at Serie A summit after Fiorentina draw

Fiorentina 1

AC Milan 1

AC MILAN MISSED the chance to join Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after snatching a late 1-1 draw at Fiorentina, ahead of their local rivals’ clash with Scudetto rivals Napoli.

Christopher Nkunku lashed home Milan’s leveller in the 90th minute at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to deny Fiorentina just a third win of a troubled season.

Fiorentina had looked set for the points after Pietro Comuzzo headed home the opener in the 66th minute, but Nkunku’s late strike left the Tuscans on 14 points in 18th place.

Milan are at risk of falling five points off the title pace later on Sunday as Inter seek a seventh straight league success against reigning champions Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli trail Milan by two points and will take second spot with a win at the San Siro.

Fiorentina are two points behind Genoa who sit just outside the relegation zone and host Cagliari on Monday evening.

Paolo Vanoli’s team seem to have turned a corner with one defeat in their last five matches, and fans are back onside after long periods of protest at bad results and a lack of direction.

Supporters applauded Fiorentina off the field after a second match in succession in which they were pegged back late on, after a last-gasp penalty coast them a win at Lazio on Wednesday.

