Leverkusen close gap on Bayern as German football mourns car attack tragedy

BAYER LEVERKUSEN CLOSED the gap on Bayern Munich at the top of the German Bundesliga to four points after Patrik Schick scored four in a 5-1 victory over Freiburg.

The final Bundesliga games of the year struck a bleak tone following the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 200.

Players and many fans wore black armbands with a minute’s silence preceding each fixture.

On the field, Xabi Alonso’s side were looking to limit Bayern’s dominance at the top of the table ahead of the winter break.

Star man Florian Wirtz missed the chance to put Leverkusen ahead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, seeing his spot-kick saved brilliantly by Noah Atubolo.

Germany’s under-21 keeper Atubolo has now saved the last three penalties he has faced, but there was little that he could do about what followed.

With the game still deadlocked in first-half stoppage time, Wirtz set-up Schick, whose touch and delicate finish provided the moment of quality that the game needed.

Wirtz’s early penalty miss was already a distant memory by the 51st minute, when the Germany star engineered a shooting angle and rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

As the rain hammered down in Leverkusen, Freiburg seized on a loose pass to muster a goal out of nothing with Vincenzo Grifo guiding into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But Leverkusen re-established their two-goal cushion with Wirtz again assisting for Schick, who headed in to make it 3-1.

Wirtz put yet another on a plate for Schick, who brought up his hat-trick, before adding his fourth – Leverkusen’s fifth – to complete the rout.

The victory takes the champions four points behind Bayern, who routed RB Leipzig 5-1 on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Napoli moved to the top of Serie A with a laboured 2-1 win over Genoa, the team’s fourth victory in their last five outings.

Frank Anguissa and Amir Rrahmani scored Napoli’s goals in an eight-minute spell in the first half before Andrea Pinamonti cut the deficit early in the second period.

Genoa were on top for large parts of the remainder of the game with Mario Balotelli squandering a great opportunity to equalise in the 85th minute.

“In another situation we would be crying bitter tears,” said Napoli coach Antonio Conte.

“It’s right that the boys enjoy the three points but at the same time understand that the games must be played from start to finish, always trying to keep the foot on the accelerator.

“In the second half I didn’t like anything, absolutely.”

Napoli have 38 points, one ahead of Atalanta who can reclaim pole position on Sunday when they hunt an 11th successive win at home to Empoli.

