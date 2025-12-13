Barcelona go seven points clear at top of La Liga as PSG return to Ligue 1 summit

RAPHINHA HIT A brace to claim Barcelona a narrow 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday and take them seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
The Brazilian winger broke the deadlock after 70 minutes with a fizzing strike from the edge of the box to earn Barca their seventh straight top flight win.
Second place Real Madrid visit Alaves on Sunday, aiming to cut the gap on the champions back down to four points.
Barca lacked much of their usual sparkle but ground out their victory, keeping a first clean sheet in six matches across all competitions.
They also recorded a fifth victory in five games at their partially reopened Camp Nou home.
Ferran Torres, chosen to start over Robert Lewandowski after his hat-trick last weekend against Real Betis, might have sent Barca ahead early on but hooked high over the bar from Lamine Yamal’s dangerous cross.
At the other end Ante Budimir’s low effort was fielded comfortably by Joan Garcia, with Osasuna looking to hit Barca on the counter.
Yamal had a couple of drives beaten away in a mostly frustrating first-half for both the teenager and for Barca.
Torres headed home from Marcus Rashford’s cross but the goal was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.
The Spain international sent an acrobatic overhead effort inches wide, and Garcia denied Budimir with another fine save before the break.
Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera tipped a Rashford free-kick to safety early in the second half as Barca sought to extend their winning run.
They were having trouble breaking Osasuna down but eventually found a way through when Pedri roamed forward and found Raphinha on the edge of the box, who slammed a shot into the bottom right corner.
Osasuna’s Jorge Herrando, who was sent off on his debut for the club at the old Camp Nou in 2023, had a goal ruled out after Alejandro Catena collided with Barca goalkeeper Garcia.
Moments later Raphinha put the game to bed, tapping home at the back post after Catena deflected Jules Kounde’s cross into his path with four minutes remaining.
The Brazilian, who started the match out of position in a central attacking midfield role, was one of the club’s key players last season as they won a domestic treble and, after a spell out injured, has made a good impact on his return.
Antoine Griezmann after scoring for Atletico Madrid.
Alamy Stock Photo
Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday, sealed by a fine Antoine Griezmann strike.
Goals by captain Koke and Griezmann secured victory for Diego Simeone’s side.
Atletico had muscled their way back into the Spanish title race after a slow start to the season, before suffering damaging consecutive Liga defeats by Barca and Athletic Bilbao at the start of December.
They followed up a Champions League victory at PSV in midweek with a solid display at their Metropolitano stadium against Los Che.
“We made a big effort in the Champions League, it was hard for us to find our rhythm, and in the end it was the substitutes who gave that spark and that speed, so that we could win today,” Griezmann, brought on in the second half, told DAZN.
Valencia began well, Hugo Duro hitting the crossbar, but were undone by a scramble at a corner. Goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala repelled one effort but was unable to do anything as Koke slid home the rebound.
The visitors thought they had levelled through Pepelu after 35 minutes but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for offside against Duro in the build-up.
Target man Alexander Sorloth could have extended Atletico’s lead before half-time after charging into the box but Agirrezabala denied him.
Valencia pulled level soon after the hour, with Beltran’s blast from distance catching out Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
The Argentine forward showed neat footwork on the edge of the box before smashing a strike inside the near post.
Simeone’s side pulled in front decisively through Griezmann, who plucked Marc Pubill’s long ball out of the sky with a raised left leg, read the ball’s bounce and lashed it past Agirrezabala for his fifth league goal.
Sorloth had a goal ruled out for offside before the end, with Valencia unable to threaten Oblak’s goal.
Second-placed Real Madrid visit Alaves on Sunday amid reports coach Xabi Alonso’s position is in danger, while third-place Villarreal visit neighbours Levante.
PSG players celebrate a goal against Metz.
Alamy Stock Photo
Teenagers Quentin Ndjantou and Ibrahim Mbaye starred as Paris Saint-Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a hard-fought 3-2 win at lowly Metz on Saturday.
Ndjantou scored his first goal for the club while Mbaye managed two assists, with Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos and substitute Desire Doue adding the other goals for PSG.
Four days before PSG play the Intercontinental Cup final against Brazil’s Flamengo in Qatar, coach Luis Enrique rested a host of players for the trip to northeast France.
Even though Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele was not deemed well enough to play after an illness, Luis Enrique left Doue, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier on the bench.
Instead, 17-year-old Mbaye and 18-year-old Ndjantou were picked either side of Ramos in attack, and they did not disappoint.
After a quiet opening, the game burst into life in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Ramos gave PSG the lead when he headed home a cross from Lee Kang-in on 31 minutes.
On 39 minutes Ndjantou slid home Mbaye’s devilish cross into the six-yard box.
Just three minutes later, Jessy Deminguet lashed home for Metz from outside the area after a ricochet fell into his path.
Danish goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer denied Ramos with a smart save to keep Metz in the game after the break.
Habib Diallo had a chance to equalise just before the hour mark but shinned his volley from the edge of the box wide of the upright.
Doue seemed to have sealed the victory for PSG when he raced clear from his own half, released by Mbaye, as Metz were caught pushing up at a corner.
Doue ran 70 yards before calmly slotting past Fischer.
A week after scoring his first goal of the season against Rennes, Mbaye hit the woodwork on 71 minutes.
Georgiy Tsitaishvili gave Metz hope nine minutes from time with a curling effort from outside the box, but PSG held on.
Lens can return to the Ligue 1 summit if they beat Nice — who have lost eight straight games in all competitions — on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Rennes moved up to fifth with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Brest.
Barcelona go seven points clear at top of La Liga as PSG return to Ligue 1 summit
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
European Football Results
