Saturday 9 January 2021
Bohs' precocious teenage striker Evan Ferguson joins Brighton

Ferguson made his senior debut for Bohs at the age of 14.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 7:36 PM
Ferguson battles with Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in a pre-season friendly in July 2019.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EVAN FERGUSON, BOHEMIANS’ precocious 16-year-old striker, has joined Brighton and Hove Albion. 

Ferguson came through the Bohs/St Kevin’s Boys academy, and became the youngest player in Bohs’ first team history when he made his debut as a 14-year-old against Derry City in September 2019. He also made a substitute appearance in a pre-season friendly against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea earlier that year. 

He most recently won the U17s National League title with Bohs/Kevin’s, scoring in the 2-0 final victory over Shamrock Rovers. 

Liverpool were understood to have expressed an interest in his signing a couple of years ago, but it has long been expected Ferguson would move to Brighton once he turned 16. 

Though Fifa transfer rules in the wake of Brexit state Irish players can only move to the UK from the 18, Ferguson has been allowed to move at 16 as his mother is English. His father is former League of Ireland defender Barry, who played for Bohs, Shamrock Rovers and Sporting Fingal along with captaining Longford Town to the FAI Cup. 

“Evan has progressed through the Bohs-SKB Academy system, playing in our LOI U15, U17 and U19 teams, and he also became the youngest player to ever play for the Bohemians first team”, said Bohs manager Keith Long.

“Under the guidance of Karl Lambe, Rob Doran and Alan Caffrey at St Kevin’s, and later with Ger Browne, Jimmy Mowlds and Derek Pender at Bohs-SKB, Evan has developed into one of the country’s brightest prospects.

“Everyone at Bohemians and St Kevin’s wishes Evan the very best of luck with Brighton and we hope to see him representing Ireland at senior international level in the future.”

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

