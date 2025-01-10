Evan Ferguson ruled out for 'some more weeks' with ankle injury

EVAN FERGUSON HAS been ruled out for “some more weeks,” according to Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler.

The Irish striker has missed Brigthon’s last three Premier League games with an ankle injury, and Hürzeler is not sure when he will return to action.

Advertisement

“Evan is doing okay, not perfectly, but he is doing okay. I think it will take some more weeks until he returns,” said Hürzeler ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City.

“I hope it goes faster, but I cannot say clearly when he will be back, so we have to be patient.”

Ferguson hasn’t featured for Brighton since coming off the bench against West Ham on 21 December.

The 20-year-old Meathman has had a frustrating time with injuries and a lack of minutes of late, enduring a stop-start run since surgery on a season-ending ankle blow last March.

Ferguson has been linked with a loan move away from the Seagulls this month, with West Ham United, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Fulham among the clubs reportedly interested.

His latest injury setback will have Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson on high alert ahead of their Nations League promotion/relegation play-off against Bulgaria in March.