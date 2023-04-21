Brighton boss refuses to rule Evan Ferguson out of Manchester United FA Cup clash

EVAN FERGUSON HAS not been ruled out of Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi left the door open for the Ireland international’s possible inclusion as the 18-year-old continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered last weekend.

Ferguson limped off after starting impressively against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with teammate Joel Veltman also needing to be substituted due to injury.

De Zerbi stressed that both players will be given until as late as possible to prove their fitness ahead of their historic Wembley date with Unied.

“The injury situation is not clear yet,” said De Zerbi. “We will see tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

“We have another two days, so we have time to understand the situation and analyse our situation.”

Ferguson’s presence would be a huge boost for Brighton, as the teenager has made a serious impression during his breakthrough season.

United are understood to be one of a number of major clubs monitoring his progression.

For De Zerbi, meanwhile, he has urged his players to “love” the pressure of a Wembley showdown.

Albion are bidding to reach the final of the competition for only a second time in their history following a 4-0 replay defeat to United 40 years ago.

De Zerbi wants his side to embrace the occasion and stick to the eye-catching style of play which has the Seagulls chasing European qualification in the Premier League.

If we want to progress, if want to improve our mentality, we have to play natural,” said the Italian.

“We have not to suffer pressure or maybe it’s better we have to love this pressure.

“We have to get used to feeling this pressure because to play this type of game has to be an honour, not a problem.

“I would like to start the game with the positive head, the positive idea and to enjoy. To show our quality we have to try to enjoy.”