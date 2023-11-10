Evan Ferguson again commits future to Brighton with new contract until 2029

EVAN FERGUSON HAS signed a new contract at Brighton & Hove Albion that runs until June 2029.

The Republic of Ireland international striker put pen to paper on the fresh extension — his third in just over a year — earlier this week.

Ferguson penned a professional contract running to 2026 when he turned 18 last October, and further extended until 2028 in April.

“Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him,” Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

“Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him,” technical director David Weir added.

“He’s shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”

Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract that runs until June 2029! ✍️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 10, 2023

The 19-year-old Bettystown native joined from Bohemians in 2021 and quickly established himself at academy and U21 level before making an incredible senior breakthrough.

Ferguson became the club’s fifth youngest debutant in ’21 against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, he scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December ’22 and has 15 senior goals for the Seagulls to date, including a first hat-trick against Newcastle in September.

He has scored three goals in eight senior caps for Ireland.