Friday 3 February 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo Back in action: Evan Ferguson.
# good news
Evan Ferguson could feature in Brighton's Premier League clash tomorrow
The Irish teenage star escaped serious injury last weekend, and could return as early as against Bournemouth tomorrow.
24 minutes ago

EVAN FERGUSON COULD return for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth tomorrow.

As reported by The42, the Irish teenage star escaped serious injury following a reckless tackle by Liverpool’s Fabinho during their FA Cup tie last Sunday. The incident forced Ferguson off and saw him leave the stadium on crutches with his right leg in a brace.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi offered a positive update on the Republic of Ireland U21 and senior international, who has scored three Premier League goals and assisted two in recent weeks.

“Adam Lallana won’t play, Evan Ferguson we will see tomorrow,” he said. “We will be ready to try and win. It will be more difficult, we will find it more difficult a way to score.”

It’s being reported locally that the 18-year-old Bettystown native will undergo a late fitness test tomorrow, and that Italian head coach added, “The injury is not so bad and maybe he can play tomorrow or the next game.”

It comes as a boost for Stephen Kenny, with Ferguson set to be available for Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France next month.

In his pre-match presser, De Zerbi — who was named as Graham Potter’s successor at the Seagulls in September — later looked to the challenge ahead, which comes after FA Cup and league wins over the Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in January. 

 ”The Bournemouth game will be difficult. Liverpool are a stronger team but to win tomorrow, we need to play a perfect game. I’m focussed only on us. They have bought good players but we need to be ready.”

The42 Team
