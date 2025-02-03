Evan Ferguson's loan move to West Ham is confirmed

WEST HAM HAVE confirmed the signing of Evan Ferguson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old striker is reunited with Graham Potter, who gave him his senior debut for Brighton at the age of 16 in August 2021.

Ferguson progressed over the following two seasons, largely under Roberto De Zerbi, scoring 17 times for the Seagulls.

He has only netted once in this campaign, in October’s 2-2 draw against Wolves, and has found gametime restricted along with being hit by injury setbacks.

West Ham United is pleased to announce the signing of Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the 2024/25 season ⚒️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 3, 2025

“It feels good to be here. Seeing the stadium and being here today, I’ve got a very good feeling,” Ferguson, who will wear the number 34, told West Ham TV.

“I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again.

“I want to come in and do my best for the club, score goals, and see where we get to.”

Potter is excited by the prospect of working again with Ferguson.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season,” said Potter. “He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the board for bringing him in.

“He’s got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months.

“We’re excited to integrate him into the squad and see him in action in the weeks to come.”

West Ham travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League tonight, but are out of the FA Cup which takes the spotlight for the fourth round next weekend, leaving their next fixture to be a home tie against Brentford on Saturday 15 February.