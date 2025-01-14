Brighton boss not ruling out loan move for Ferguson as he returns from injury

BRIGHTON MANAGER FABIAN Hurzeler has not ruled out a potential loan move for Evan Ferguson to another Premier League club this January, with the Irish striker returning to fitness following an ankle injury.

Hurzeler confirmed Ferguson is back in training, having missed Brighton’s last four games with an ankle injury. Brighton did not say when Ferguson would be back in contention to play more regular football.

West Ham have been most strongly linked with Ferguson, with Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug all sidelined. Graham Potter, who handed Ferguson his Brighton debut, is now in charge at West Ham, but refused to be drawn on speculation yesterday. The Hammers are also reportedly interested in recruiting Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to the media today ahead of their Premier League tie with Ipswich, Brighton boss Hurzeler did not rule out the possibility that Ferguson would leave on loan this month, and has no issue with him potentially joining a Premier League rival.

“It’s very important Evan gets back on the pitch”, said Hurzeler.

“At the moment he suffers with his injury, but he has proved why he is here and playing with Brighton. He is a player who has come from the youth academy, we will negotiate with Evan: what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the most. Then we will make a decision together.

“This decision should be chosen what’s best for the players and for the club, we sent [Facundo] Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.

“We know the Premier League is a very good league to improve as it’s tough and intense, especially for young players it’s the perfect environment to adapt. In the end they want to play for Brighton, we want them to play for Brighton, so if they improve in the league we are also playing, it is very helpful.

“I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it’s more what is best for the player.”