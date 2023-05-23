Evan Ferguson on switch to England: 'I wouldn't be allowed back!'

IN A QUESTION that won’t seem to go away, even though he has represented Ireland at competitive level, Brighton and Republic of Ireland sensation Evan Ferguson has laughed off suggestions that he could be in line for an International switch to England.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the question arose. It has been brought up before that his mother Sarah is from England. But a smiling Ferguson replied, “Obviously my ma is English so that’s where the tie comes in. But I have seen a few saying, ‘will he, will he?’ But I can tell you now, it’s a no.”

Advertisement

Pressed by the interviewer, “- I don’t think your dad would let that happen?” he added, “I wouldn’t be allowed back.”

Ferguson’s father famously began his career with Home Farm before moving to Coventry. He made six appearances for Ireland including at the FIFA World Youth Championship finals in Nigeria in 1999.

He went on to have loan spells from Coventry with Colchester United, Hartlepool United and Northampton Town.

He returned to Ireland to play for Longford Town, Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers before finishing his career with Sporting Fingal.

While at Longford he had a successful spell, winning the FAI Cup in 2003 and 2004, and the League of Ireland Cup in 2004. He was forced to retire in 2009 with a hip injury.

Two goals against Southampton on Sunday has been another step on the road in his development as a top class striker in the Premier League, and brings his tally of league goals to six this season, with ten in all competitions since he made the breakthrough in January.