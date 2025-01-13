New boss Potter coy on West Ham link with Ferguson

WEST HAM MANAGER Graham Potter remains coy on links with Evan Ferguson in January, with the Hammers’ options up front greatly depleted.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug will be absent for “weeks” with a hamstring injury, with some reports speculating the German international may be absent for up to three months, compounding the absences of Jarrod Bowen (broken foot) and Michail Antonio (broken leg).

West Ham have been linked with a loan move for Ferguson this January, with the Irish striker struggling for game-time having slipped down the pecking order at Brighton.

Potter, meanwhile, handed Ferguson his senior debut when he was in charge at Brighton, but he refused to discuss a potential move at his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League tie with Fulham.

“He’s a player that’s not a West Ham player, and until he’s a West Ham player I won’t speak about anybody”, said Potter when asked if the club would move for Ferguson. “We’ve got enough good players here, and they are my focus now.”

This is in keeping with Potter’s refusal to discuss any individual names, as he batted away another question on reports linking West Ham with a move for Marcus Rashford.

Potter also played down the notion it is inevitable that West Ham recruit this January to address their striker shortage.

“I wouldn’t say it’s imperative”, said Potter of transfer business. “Obviously with the situation with Mich [Antonio] as well, there’s certainly a logical rationale to do something, but again it’s not quite as simple as that.

“So I wouldn’t want to make the wrong decision or do something for the sake of it just because there’s a need, especially in this window which is very complicated.

“But we’ve got some attacking options and there’s players coming back as well, so my focus at the moment is on the team and on how to get the team to function as well as possible, with a view to being competitive and trying to win against Fulham.”

Ferguson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, and is unlikely to be involved in Brighton’s clash with Ipswich on Thursday.